Samsung Galaxy Folder 2 goes viral thanks to Y2K aesthetic

Samsung Galaxy Folder 2 from 2017 is having a moment in 2024 after it went viral on TikTok for its pleasing Y2K aesthetic and modern features.

The Samsung Galaxy Folder 2 isn’t a replacement for the best Android phones. In fact, it was originally released back in 2017, but has since gone viral on TikTok years later. Users on TikTok and Reddit explain that they use the device because of its Y2K aesthetics, and to reduce their screen time.

A Reddit user shared, “I bought this phone, the Samsung Galaxy Folder 2, to help limit my social media time, and it works really well. So far, I have shaved off 3 hours of use. I no longer sleep past midnight, and I have more time.”

TikToker fivever also expressed a similar sentiment, noting that the phone helped them slash down their screen time. But, they find the phone’s aesthetics more pleasing, offering a retro frame with modern features.

The Galaxy Folder 2 is a flip phone, akin to the newer Galaxy Z Flip models, but with fewer features and outdated hardware. It’s an ode to retro devices, with a design similar to Motorola and Nokia flip phones, which were popular in the early 2000s. However, the Folder 2 isn’t a “dumb” phone.

It has 3GB of RAM, a 1.4GHz quad-core processor, a microSD slot, and runs Android 6.0. Samsung offered it in both 3G and 4G LTE versions. The flip phone comes in white, metallic pin, and purple colorways and has 16GB of internal memory.

Contrary to most feature phones, the Samsung Galaxy Folder 2 has an 8MP main camera, plus a 5MP selfie camera. And because it runs Android 6.0 (aka Marshmallow), you can use Instagram, Facebook, Spotify, WhatsApp, and even TikTok.

Where to buy the Samsung Galaxy Folder 2

Samsung Galaxy Folder 2 is available for purchase through eBay. You won’t get it through official retailers since the phone is discontinued.

You can get the phone on eBay for around $126. The retailer is promising a new unopened model with free international shipping.

You can also check out the Galaxy Folder 2 on other sites such as Amazon, but it’ll cost you a bit more over there, than just getting one secondhand on ebay for your collection, or to use daily. But, that might not be the best idea.

Should you buy the Galaxy Folder 2 in 2024?

You shouldn’t buy the Samsung Galaxy Folder 2 as your daily driver in 2024. Its old operating system means you will not be able to use some apps, and security patches mean that the phone will be vulnerable to modern attacks.

Additionally, the cameras and display are not on par with what you get on budget phones in 2024. Since Samsung has discontinued the device, you won’t get any additional software support either.

However, get it for the retro aesthetics alone, or to keep it in your collection, it’s an interesting novelty that blends flip phone nostalgia with some modern smartphone functions.

