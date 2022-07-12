Save up to 60% off at Razer on Prime Day 2022

Sayem Ahmed . 1 hour ago

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is in full swing, so Razer has fought back with some discounts of their own, where you can save up to 60% off and bag yourself a free gift in the process.

Looking for the best Razer Prime Day 2022 deals? Well, you might just be better off looking at Razer’s own website rather than heading to Amazon directly. All you have to do is use the code “PRIME” to get your free gift on orders over $129.

Razer discounts on Prime Day 2022

Razer is looking to match all of the deals that you can get over on Amazon Prime Day 2022 with some hits of their own. Including matching pricing on all of their discounted products, you also don’t have to sign up for Amazon Prime in order to get access to all of these deals.

This is a great opportunity to bag yourself something a little bit more, with their unspecified discount. There is a range of discounts across a range of products, including Prime Day deals on headsets, components, and more.

The best Razer Amazon Prime Day offers

Razer has even discounted their Gaming Laptops on Prime Day, meaning that you can save a good chunk more on excellent laptops like the Razer Blade 14, which we pipped as one of the best gaming laptops that you can buy right now.

It doesn’t stop there, because Razer has seemingly discounted absolutely everything that they sell, so you can expect to find oodles of discounts across their website. Though, we don’t exactly know what the free gift you get is, you might as well give it a shot if you were looking to get the best discount possible, without having to splurge on an Amazon Prime account if you do not have one.

These deals will last until July 13, so you’ll have to move quickly if you need to get the best possible deals. However, Razer has also been known to extend these promotions. so you might get lucky if you don’t have time to shop today.

