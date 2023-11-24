PS5 Black Friday deal drops console to lowest-ever price

Looking for a Black Friday doorbuster deal? The PlayStation 5 has just dropped to its lowest-ever price, just in time for Black Friday.

Getting one of the new game consoles doesn’t mean that you have to pay full price, especially now that the consoles are several years old. We’ve already covered how the Xbox has already gotten a nice discount, but you can also get a PlayStation 5 on the cheap with this historic low price on the Disc Edition of the original console.

Now discounted by $50, if you are looking to dip your feet into the next-generation, this bundle should offer absolutely everything you need. This is the lowest price that we have tracked the console for the console outside of bundles. So this Black Friday deal won’t last forever. You can grab one at Amazon below.

The PlayStation 5 is a fantastic next-gen console

Sony

The PlayStation 5 marks the most powerful console that Sony has ever released. While the PS5 Slim is hitting shelves, it’s likely that Sony wants to clear some stock of the original console, which is why we are seeing discounts on the original console now. Regardless, you will be getting all of the cutting-edge features that you have come to expect from the huge brand. The new DualSense controller‘s haptic feedback is perfectly shown off with pack-in title Astro’s Playroom.

You can also get stuck in by signing up for PlayStation Plus Premium, which offers titles like Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Needless to say, there is plenty to get stuck into as soon as you get the console. Just be sure to update the firmware and hook it up to the internet if you’re gifting it to a family member and want them all set up for the big day – you don’t want to spend all that time downloading games, after all.

This is the lowest price that the PlayStation 5 has ever reached, meaning that you can get an absolute bargain this Black Friday.

Be sure to stay locked in to check out all the best holiday deals at Dexerto.

