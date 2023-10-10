Sony announces new PlayStation 5 refresh & it might as well be a PS5 slim

Sony has just announced a design refresh for the PlayStation 5, announcing the slimmer PS5 just in time for the holidays.

Over the last few months, rumors of a new PlayStation 5 have swirled around the internet. We’ve covered most of the leaks in the past, but now Sony has officially announced the new console.

Despite coming in at 30% smaller, and significantly lighter than the launch console, Sony’s new PS5 ‘Slim’ doesn’t look much different than the launch model.

Here’s what we know so far, including price and availability.

Sony announces smaller PlayStation 5

Both consoles feature much sleeker body lines than their predecessor and come in at $499.99 for the disc version and $449.99 for the digital version. Sony says that they’ll be available for purchase starting November 2023.

However, they’ve made a few changes to what comes with the console. They’ll no longer come with a vertical stand, opting for a horizontal stand to come in the box instead.

For those wanting a vertical stand, you’ll be forced to pony up $29.99. If you buy the Digital Version, you’ll also have the ability to purchase a separate disc drive for $79.99.

Once the inventory of the launch model PS5s runs out, the new smaller Playstation 5 will be the only model available brand new. It’s unlikely that we’ll see much of a change in the used market, however.

We’ll be sure to update you as the launch of this console gets closer, but in the meantime, you can keep it locked to Dexerto for more news and other viral stories.