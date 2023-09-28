Nvidia GPUs get new Reflex update to reduce Counter-Strike 2 input lag by 35%

Nvidia 40 series GPUs are getting a new Reflex update that reduces your Counter-Strike 2 latency by up to 35%.

After half a year of build-up, Counter-Strike 2 has finally released in full to an incredible amount of fanfare as the gaming world checks out the series very first entry into Source 2.

And with the wider world now checking out the game after a limited Beta window, Nvidia has seen fit to bring a new update to its Nvidia Reflex feature, working with Valve to help optimize Counter-Strike 2’s latency to keep it as low as possible.

Announced right as CS2 was released, owners of RTX 40 series graphics cards will be able to utilize the new Reflex update in CS2 which promises to reduce latency by up to 35%.

Nvidia is promising sub-15 milliseconds of input lag with Reflex enabled on the 40 series cards. According to Nvidia’s stats, users of an RTX 4090 can expect to get numbers of at least 545 FPS with five milliseconds of latency, all on max settings.

Of course, as you go down the 40 series, its effectiveness decreases, but your FPS and latency still benefit with Reflex enabled.

Personal testing will vary from Nvidia’s testing, depending on your CPU, cooling system, etc., which is why you can always test it with Nvidia’s Frameview.

Nividia

Any competitive CS player worth their salt most likely won’t be playing with the max settings, rather turning down their graphics options to gain FPS and lower their latency as much as possible. Which is something Reflex can also help with.

With CS2 being a much beefier game than CSGO, it will take more from your system to run it. DLSS may help those with older GPUs to reduce their FPS drops.