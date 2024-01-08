Google Pixel 7a returns to holiday price with $125 discount

Amazon has slashed the Google Pixel 7a’s price by $125, bringing it back to the post-Black Friday price. However, the discount is only available on the Charcoal variant.

Pixel 7a was seriously discounted during the holiday season but Google soon brought back its price to normal. If you couldn’t get the smartphone during the sales, Amazon is here to give you a second chance with a solid $125 discount.

Google Pixel 7a is an impressive mid-range smartphone, featuring the same processor as the flagship Pixel 7 Pro. This budget-friendly phone is loaded with a reliable camera setup and an AMOLED display. The Google Pixel 7a is perfect for those who are not looking to spend a fortune but still want decent performance.

Pixel 7a is the best budget phone at this price

Google

Amazon is offering the Pixel 7a with a $125 discount but only if you get the Charcoal color variant. The Snow and Sea options are $100 off.

Pixel 7a was announced back in 2023 with a 6.1-inch OLED display, 90Hz refresh rate, and HDR support. The smartphone is IP67 dust and water-resistant (up to 1m for 30 min).

Google packs a reliable dual camera system on the phone, headlined by a 64MP main shooter. It also gets a 13MP. The selfies are taken care of by a 13MP shooter. The cameras are paired with Pixel-exclusive features like Photo Unblur, Night Sight, Magic Eraser, and more.

Powering the smartphone is Tensor G2, the 5nm processor that also powers the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro. There’s also a Titan M2 processor, which makes the phone extra secure.

Pixel 7a is fueled by a 4385 mAh battery that supports 18W wired and 7.5W wireless charging. The discount on the Pixel 7a isn’t likely to last. You might want to act quickly if you don’t want to miss out.

