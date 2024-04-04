PC builders baffled by “Beyblade” PC case

The PC building community is struggling to figure out the aerodynamics of an unusual PC case shaped like a “Beyblade” spinning top.

There have been some weird and wonderful designs for gaming PC cases over the years, such as the Cooler Master Shark PC case, or the PC modding contest that produced some impressive designs. The PC builders over on the /r/PCMasterRace subreddit, however, are baffled by a bizarre nine-sided PC case that seems to resemble the 90’s spinning top toy, Beyblade.

The pointy polygonal PC case appears to have an open front, with a case fan mounted on each side of the case, and the other components all mounted centrally. The original poster Parking-Meal-3583 stated they saw the PC case design posted on Instagram and were curious if the cooling setup would actually work.

Article continues after ad

Of course, debate promptly erupted, with several commenters pointing out that without a front panel, it would be difficult to direct the airflow of the internal fans. Others thought it might work if half the fans were set to intake air, and the other half were set to exhaust air out of the chassis.

Article continues after ad

Thankfully some Redditors had relevant expertise in fluid dynamics and aerodynamics to provide some educated thoughts on the subject.

“Honestly everyone puts way too much thought into airflow on PCs. The fans aren’t powerful enough to affect each other very much and they’re too powerful to have much of an issue with the minimal amount of convection (rising heat).” explained poster Ulfbass.

Article continues after ad

“This PC will be totally fine. The only thing to check is that there are enough fans on intake that they can actually blow air over the components without it getting sucked away and leaving the air in the middle stagnant. That pretty much just means having an intake side and an exhaust side.”

So, it seems that even bizarre PC case designs can cool components well. So long as you have enough desk space.