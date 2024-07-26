Galaxy S25 Ultra leak reveals disappointing battery & charging specs

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra should launch in early 2025, and if you’re expecting upgrades to its battery and charging specs, there’s bad news.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will essentially have the same battery and charging specs as its predecessor. The news comes from noted leaker Digital Chat Station, who revealed the information on the Chinese social media platform Weibo.

DCS claims the smartphone will feature a 5,000mAh battery and 45W charging speed. That might not sound too bad if you’re using iPhones and Google Pixels for comparison. Both don’t go beyond 30W charging speed or above a 5,000mAh battery.

Article continues after ad

However, phones like the OnePlus 12 have already proven that going beyond these numbers is possible. The smartphone features a 5,400mAh battery and 80W wired charging support. In fact, its wireless charging speed (which is 50W) is faster than the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s rumored wired charging speed.

Article continues after ad

Samsung

The OnePlus 13 is rumored to push it further with a 6,000mAh battery and future OnePlus phones may even bring a 7000mAh unit.

DCS also echoed these concerns, stating that current charging speeds are lagging behind available technology and a 5,000mAh battery will be outdated by the time the S25 Ultra hits the market. They predict that a 6,000mAh battery will likely become the industry standard by then.

Article continues after ad

The leaker further corroborated the previous rumors about the S25 Ultra getting the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, as well as 3x mid-focus and 5x periscope ultra-telephoto lenses. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is also powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip.

The camera details align with a May leak that revealed the S25 Ultra will feature a new camera system. It may include a 200 MP primary camera, a 50 MP ultrawide camera, a 50 MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and a 50 MP super-telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom.

Article continues after ad