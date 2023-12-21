OnePlus 12 build quality issues overshadow launch of powerful flagship

OnePlus 12 is reportedly plagued with quality control issues, including fogging in the camera module, a gap in the frame, and even a dead bug inside.

OnePlus 12 was unveiled in China earlier this month and is set to hit the global market on January 23. The raw specs of this smartphone truly wowed us, and its price puts it in the running for a top spot in the flagship category. However, it seems like the phone is grappling with a bunch of build-quality problems that could have you considering other options.

Recently a user discovered a dead bug inside the smartphone. And now, we’re hearing reports about fogging in the camera module, not to mention other problems with the build quality, like a gap between the camera housing and the back panel.

OnePlus 12 already has some issues

One user on X shared that their OnePlus 12’s camera module started fogging after they tried to run 3D Mark’s stress test. This doesn’t seem to be an isolated issue as another user reported the same problem with their OnePlus 12.

OnePlus 12 comes with an IP65 rating, meaning it’s technically waterproof and dustproof. It’s unclear what is causing the fogging issue on the new smartphones.

OnePlus fans don’t seem very happy with these issues. One Reddit user writes:

“Air is getting in. So the phone isn’t closed properly.

“I can’t believe a company as big as this has these kinds of issues.”

Fogging isn’t the only issue OnePlus 12 users are facing. Several reports from China suggest there’s a gap between the camera housing and the back panel.

OnePlus seems to be aware of the issue. The company’s China president recently posted a statement on Weibo, stating:

“It’s not really a matter of quality or design.”

Should you wait to buy OnePlus 12?

OnePlus hasn’t launched the OnePlus 12 in the global market yet, and the persisting issues may be limited to the Chinese models. It’s still too early to judge.

OnePlus 12 appears to be a great smartphone on the surface. Its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, 5400mAh battery, and insanely bright display make it a smartphone worth considering. However, if the phone is plagued with quality control issues, you might have to consider one of the upcoming smartphones.

