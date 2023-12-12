OnePlus 12 buyer discovers dead bug inside new phone

OnePlus 12 users in China are reporting major build quality issues, with a new user discovering a dead bug inside the phone.

While software bugs are quite common when you buy a new phone, a OnePlus 12 buyer in China literally discovered a dead bug inside their phone. The buyer has also highlighted other quality issues, such as panel gaps and hair.

OnePlus 12 is a solid upgrade over the OnePlus 11, but these build quality flaws are not something you expect from a premium phone. The company has acknowledged the issue and is in touch with the buyer to resolve it.

OnePlus 12 appears to have serious quality control issues

Weibo

The unfortunate OnePlus 12 buyer posted pictures of the infested OnePlus 12 on Weibo, as reported by 9to5Google. The pictures shared by the user show a newly purchased white OnePlus 12 with a gap in the back glass that houses a dead insect encased in glue.

The images also highlight other quality issues, including panel gaps, stray hairs, and instances where the adhesive securing the glass to the frame seems to be coming off.

This isn’t the only instance of quality-control issues on the OnePlus 12. Several other buyers in China have reported a gap between the camera housing and the back panel.

OnePlus is aware of these flaws. The company’s China president recently posted a statement on Weibo, stating, “It’s not really a matter of quality or design.” OnePlus has also promised a 7-day return window for those buying the new phone.

OnePlus 12 is limited to China for now. A global launch is tipped sometime in January and we hope OnePlus will be able to iron out these issues before a wider release.

Keeping the bugs and other quality flaws aside, OnePlus 12 is a promising smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 24GB of RAM, a massive 5400mAh battery, and a retina-burning display.