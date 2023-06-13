Nitro Deck controller grip for Nintendo Switch finally fixes joy-con drift

A new Nintendo Switch controller grip called the Nitro Deck from CRKD gives players access to programmable back buttons and even fixes stick drift.

Since its launch in 2017, the joy-con controllers attached to the Nintendo Switch have suffered from stick drift.

Although Nintendo fixes them once for free, many have opted to mod their joycons with hall effect sticks as they are significantly less prone to drifting.

For those who don’t have the confidence to mod their joycons, however, CRKD’s new Nitro Deck controller grip also makes stick drift a think of the past.

Article continues after ad

CRKD Nitro Deck makes stick drift a thing of the past

Revealed in early June 2023, The Nitro Deck is not just a controller grip for the Nintendo Switch; it completely takes the spot of joycons entirely.

Just slide your switch (both OLED and non-OLED versions) into the grip, and you’re met with a wide variety of upgrades to enjoy.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

It has four programmable buttons on the back, Hall Effect thumbtacks with swappable toppers, gyro & rumble support, and more.

The Nitro Deck can even be used as a wired controller of its own, giving customers even more value out of the $60 controller.

Article continues after ad

First introduced back with the release of the Sega Dreamcast, Hall Effect joysticks are activated when a magnetic field interferes with an electrical conductor, reducing wear and tear vs normal joysticks that use a mechanical switch.

CRKD does offer three basic colors for the Nitro Deck, but they also have limited edition colorways inspired by the Nintendo Gamecube as well as the Super Nintendo for just a little bit higher price.

Preorder for the Nitro Deck is live now and they’re expected to ship in September 2023. For more tech news and other viral stories, head over to check out our coverage.