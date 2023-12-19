Nvidia’s next entry-level RTX GPU delayed from January launch

Those looking for a new super-budget GPU option might have to wait a bit longer to get hold of the GeForce RTX 3050 6GB.

Information was leaked earlier this month that Nvidia is planning to discontinue the remaining sections of the GTX 16 series. It was noted that this would leave a significant gap in Nvidia’s ultra-budget graphics cards, which could be filled by the upcoming Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 6GB model.

Unfortunately, it seems this GPU will instead see its launch delayed until February 2024.

Article continues after ad

The RTX 3050 6GB was originally scheduled for a January launch, but it seems those plans have changed and the GPU will not be available until February.

Article continues after ad

A leak from the Board Channel forums also seems to confirm that the RTX 3050 6GB will be positioned in the sub-$200 price range, making it the most affordable GPU of Nvidia’s current-generation product line.

The RTX 3050 6GB will be the new Nvidia budget option

Reports by WCCFTech put current estimates for the price range for the RTX 3050 6GB put it at $179, putting it under the current cheapest 30-series, the RTX 3050 8GB, which is priced at $229.99.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

On release, the RTX 3050 6GB GPU will be competing against the AMD Radeon RX 6600, which retails at $199.99, and Intel’s Arc A580, which is priced at $169.99.

Nvidia

The RTX 3050 6GB will have cut-down specs compared to the more expensive 8GB model, with a 20% reduction in cores, and a 17% reduction in clock speed.

Article continues after ad

As you may guess from the name, the RTX 3050 6GB will only sport 6GB of VRAM compared to the 8GB of the more expensive model.

Article continues after ad

It has not been confirmed why the product launch has been pushed back, but it has been speculated that it is to ensure Nvidia can devote all its attention and marketing budget to the RTX 40 Super series, which is said to be launching in January 2024.