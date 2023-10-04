Nvidia appears to be prepping a new RTX 3050 despite missing 4050

In an odd move, it is rumored that Nvidia will be shipping a brand new RTX 3050 GPU in 2024, despite the RTX 4050 being missing in action.

The RTX 3050, originally released in 2022, is getting a revival. Nvidia is apparently planning to launch a new version of the RTX 3050 with 6GB of VRAM as Intel preps its low-end GPU, the A580.

According to WCCFTech’s sources, it’ll still be the same Ampere architecture that was found in the original RTX 30-series launch. However, according to the sources, it’ll be weaker than its original version.

The RTX 3050 originally launched with 8GB onboard, while Nvidia is apparently planning to cut this to 6GB. This shaved-off 2GB of VRAM is enough to push the new GPU out of the running for certain titles already difficult to play on the RTX 3050.

RTX 4050 is missing but Nvidia is apparently prepping a weaker 3050 GPU

There’s also the current mystery of Nvidia’s successor to the RTX 3050. Since the RTX 40 series launched, the RTX 4050 has been missing from the roster. A laptop version is available from some manufacturers, but a dedicated GPU is nowhere to be seen.

The last we saw off it was hidden at an event, with the box poking out of the bottom of a display. Nvidia has made no mention of the dedicated desktop version, but it’s clear that they wouldn’t want it going head-to-head with Intel and AMD’s budget offerings.

Both Team Red and Blue have undercut Nvidia in the budget range, as it’s expected that the A580 will launch around $200, and a Radeon 6600 can also be found around the same ballpark price. Nvidia’s current pricing strategy wouldn’t fit with launching the RTX 4050 – with all the software it supports – at a sub-$200 price to remain competitive with two cards that meet last-generation 1080p expectations.

