Nvidia GeForce 526.86 driver update: MW2 stability, DLSS Super Resolution, more

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at [email protected]

Nvidia has launched the 526.86 GeForce Game Ready Driver update, which brings DLSS Super Resolution and Reflex to Modern Warfare 2 alongside improved stability and more.

Alongside every major game release is yet another major GPU driver update from both AMD and Nvidia, which provides better support among other things.

Nvidia recently fixed issues with screens flashing on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, but now they’re back again with more stability improvements among other things.

Here’s everything we know about the update, including what it brings to the latest CoD game.

Nvidia GeForce Game Ready Driver 526.86

Here is everything Nvidia is bringing to Modern Warfare 2 with the latest update:

Improved Stability

Solves image corruption issues

Nvidia DLSS Super Resolution

Nvidia Reflex

This update is available for all GPUs between the 700 Series to the 40 series, as well as the entire Titan series.

According to Nvidia’s website, DLSS Super Resolution boosts performance for all GeForce RTX GPUs by using an AI to output higher-resolution frames through a lower-resolution input. This will provide better graphical quality for gamers running their game at a lower resolution.

Nvidia Reflex is also coming to Modern Warfare 2 with this update, reducing system latency so your actions occur quicker, which makes you more competitive in multiplayer matches, and makes single-player titles more responsive and therefore, enjoyable.

Between the two new Nvidia features and general stability fixes, gamers should definitely upgrade as soon as they can.

In the meantime, head over to our Tech section for more news and product reviews.