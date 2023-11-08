Starfield Steam Beta: How to opt-in, Nvidia DLSS launch, more

Bethesda has just pushed an update to Starfield through the Steam Beta channel that gives players access to Nvidia DLSS and more. Here’s how to access it yourself.

On November 1, 2023, Bethesda revealed in a series of tweets that Starfield was set to be updated with support for Nvidia DLSS through the Steam Beta branch.

It’s finally available just seven days later, and now we know everything that is coming to the game now that it has better support for Nvidia graphics cards.

Here’s everything we know about the update, as well as how to access Starfield’s Steam Beta.

Thanks to the update patch notes on Steam, we now know the extent of the DLSS support that Bethesda has added to Starfield.

“This update introduces Nvidia DLSS support for our PC players. Compatible Nvidia graphic cards can now use DLSS Super Resolution, Deep Learning Anti-aliasing (DLAA), Nvidia Reflex Low Latency, and DLSS Frame generation,” it reads.

With Super Resolution, Nvidia Reflex, and the sought after DLSS Frame Generation added to Starfield, users should see a pretty significant boost in performance in the game. Unfortunately, those without a 40 series GPU will not have access to DLSS Frame Generation.

How to access Starfield’s beta on Steam

Here are the steps to opt-in for Starfield’s Beta update. Please note that the Steam Beta is a separate download, and while you can continue your latest save, any saves made in the Beta will not work in the regular game until this update goes live.

1.) Open your Steam Library and navigate to Starfield

2.) Right-click on “Starfield” and select “Properties”

3.) In the new properties pop-up window, select “Betas”

4.) In the beta drop down to opt into, select “[beta]”

5.) Wait for app to download new build and launch

That’s everything you need to know when it comes to accessing the Beta of Starfield. For more news and other viral stories, keep it locked to Dexerto.