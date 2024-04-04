How to fix a stuck Windows 11 update

Not every update goes smoothly. Sometimes a Windows update can get stuck. If you are experiencing this issue, this guide is here to help you get things running again.

It is generally a wise idea to keep your copy of Windows 11 regularly updated. New updates can fix common bugs and apply security updates to make sure your computer stays secure. However not every update proceeds as it should do, and sometimes a normal update can get stuck and fail to properly apply the update.

If this happens, then there is no need to worry. This guide will help you fix the stuck Windows update and get your PC working smoothly again.

Firstly, check that the update really is stuck. It might seem obvious, but older systems or PCs that haven’t been switched on in a long time might have a lot of updates to get through.

If you are sure the update is stuck, then follow these steps

Right-click on the Windows icon on your taskbar and select Settings

Navigate to System and scroll down to Troubleshoot and click this option

Click on Other Troubleshooters

Scroll down until you find the troubleshooter marked as ‘Windows Update’ and click the Run button

Follow the on-screen instructions.

This should clear the stuck update. You will then need to re-run Windows Update.

If using the Troubleshooter has not resolved the issue, then you will likely need to take more direct measures. This is best done in Safe Mode.

Hold down the Shift key and select Restart from the Windows power options menu

You will be given the option to Troubleshoot. Navigate to Advanced Options –> Windows Startup Settings – >Restart –> Safe Mode.

Once the PC has restarted in Safe Mode, open the Start menu and type CMD into the Search Bar.

The Command prompt should be the top search result. Right-click and select ‘Run as Administrator’

In the command prompt window, type in the following command: net stop wuauserv

Press Enter. This will stop the Windows update service from running. Leave the Command Prompt window open, as it will be useful again later

Open File Explorer and navigate to the following file location: C:Windows\SoftwareDistribution

Select everything located within this folder and delete it. Don’t worry, Windows Update can repopulate what it needs later.

Go back to your Command Prompt window and type in the following command: net start wuauserv