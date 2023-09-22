Google hit with lawsuit over fatal broken bridge crash

The family of a man who died after driving off a broken bridge is suing Google for not updating Google Maps.

The widow of a man who tragically died driving off a broken bridge is now suing Google over its Maps service. The lawsuit alleges that Google never updated the online map for the area, leaving the its driver, Philip Paxon, unaware of any faults with the bridge.

Paxon’s widow, Alicia filed the lawsuit on Tuesday, September 19, and has levied the suit against Google and its parent company, Alphabet.

Paxson allegedly used Google Maps to find his way home after his daughter’s ninth birthday party. The GPS directions hadn’t been updated or monitored in that particular area, leaving a several-year-old collapsed bridge in the path of Paxson. The lawsuit states:

“… He drove off an unmarked, unbarricaded collapsed bridge in Hickory, North Carolina while following GPS directions.”

The bridge had collapsed in 2013, but signs and warnings weren’t at the scene of the accident when Paxson’s car was discovered. Despite several warnings, Google Maps failed to update its data to reflect this. The suit also involves Tarde, LLC, and Hinckley Gauvain, LLC, who are named as being responsible for the land.

These two other defendants are implicated in the accident due to the apparent removal of the warning signs following concerns of vandalism. On top of this, the area Paxson drove through was “pitch black at 11:00 p.m”, with no lighting to speak of.

The part of the suit that involves these companies stated:

“The Bridge Defendants refused to place reasonable and proper barricades in front of the hazard to alert drivers of the deadly drop and failed to enact inspection measures to ensure that barricades remained in front of the hazard until necessary repairs occurred.”

The lawsuit has yet to be discussed in court. However, Alicia Paxon intends for the trial to be seen by a jury in the future.