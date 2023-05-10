MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus SoC could rival flagship Snapdragon phones

MediaTek’s latest mobile chipset, the Dimensity 9200 Plus, promises improved power efficiency, longer battery life and a better gaming experience.

MediaTek has added a new flagship mobile chipset Dimensity 9200 Plus, to its repertoire. This SoC is designed for the premium Android phones, so it’s equipped with impressive specs.

It boasts clock speeds of up to 3.35GHz, comes with support for WiFi 7, and Bluetooth 5.3. While these features are impressive, the Immortalis-G715 GPU with a 17% boost in performance could make this a preferred chipset for upcoming Android gaming phones.

The Dimensity 9200 Plus is a mid-year update to the already powerful Dimensity 9200. The TSMC-built 4nm wafer chip also includes hardware-based ray tracing for mobile phones.

The first set of phones powered by this new SoC are expected to launch later this month. However, the global availability of these phones may depend on individual brands.

Overclock to the next level

MediaTek

The Dimensity 9200 was a capable chipset that looks to take on the rival Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Despite being a powerful SoC, it saw a limited presence in a handful of flagship phones of Chinese brands and fell short of its Snapdragon naming. With the 9200 Plus, MediaTek looks to address performance-related issues, and posit an alternative to the Qualcomm’s fallen giant.

The Dimensity 9200 Plus is also built on 4nm architecture and comes with an ARM Cortex-X3 ultra-core running at up to 3.35GHz, three Cortex-A715 cores with a clock speed of up to 3.0GHz, and four Cortex-A510 efficiency cores clocked at 2.0GHz.

Apart from overclocking the Immortalis-G715 GPU by 17%, the new chipset also focuses on improved 5G connectivity and seamless switching between sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G networks thanks to the inclusion of 4CC-CA 5G Release-16 modem.

Moreover, MediaTek claims that it has also made the chipset power efficient. This directly translates into longer battery life and fewer overheating issues. The company claims at least a 21% improvement in battery life while gaming and 36% improvement in efficiency when the phone is used as a Wi-Fi Hotspot

Other improvements include HyperEngine 6.0, which boasts high frame rates and low latency—a sixth-generation AI Processing Unit to power AI-noise reduction and AI-super resolution tasks.

Phones powered by Dimensity 9200 Plus

Pixabay

There needs to be clarity on the brands that will use this chipset on their phones. We can expect flagship phones from Vivo and Oppo to use this chipset. At the same time, affordable premium gaming phones from Xiaomi’s offshoots, Poco and Redmi, could also be a reality.

Looking at the possible edge that the Dimensity 9200 Plus might have over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, it would be exciting to see a Redmagic or an Asus ROG phone fully utilizing the gaming prowess of this chipset.

A while ago, it was rumored that Samsung was looking to test the waters with the flagship Dimensity chipset for its Galaxy S series phones. Though the S23 series still uses a Snapdragon chipset, it would be interesting to see if the next-gen flagship phone from the South Korean brand uses a Dimensity 9200 Plus along with a Snapdragon variant.