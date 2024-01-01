M2 Mac Mini hits rock-bottom price in killer New Year deal

Looking for a new PC? Apple’s M2 Mac Mini is now available at Amazon for less than $500, which makes it a killer deal for upgrading your workstation setup in 2024.

Apple‘s M2 Mac Mini might not be teh newest, shiniest version of the device out there, but it has managed to reach tock-bottom pricing once again in a fantastic New Year deal. This version of the device sports the M2 chip, which is still incredibly performant in many office tasks. While you won’t be able to do much gaming using the chip, the device is still fantastic for all manner of workloads including image and video editing.

Now available at Amazon for less than $500, don’t let this deal pass you by, as it matches the killer pricing we saw for the device over the Black Friday period last year.

M2 Mac Mini is actually affordable

Compared to many other Apple products, the M2 Mac Mini offers fantastic bang for your buck, especially at these prices. To get a similarly specced MacBook would run you in the region of over $1000, so if you’re not particularly bothered about taking the system around with you, this could be a great cost-saving way to still get all that power, for half of the price.

There are more powerful versions of the Mac Mini out there, equipped with the M3 Max processor, but unless you’re running incredibly taxing workloads regularly, it might be worth it for you to pinch some pennies and save a little on the M2 Mini, instead.

These chips are also very power-efficient, making them a great alternative to running a tower PC for most of your daily computing needs.

