M2 Mac Mini deal slashes price to the lowest we’ve ever seen

M2 Mac Mini, launched earlier in 2023, is available on Amazon with a massive $100 discount. This is the steepest price cut we've seen to date.

M2 Mac Mini was available with a sweet discount during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. But don’t be disheartened if you couldn’t get it during the beginning of the shopping season. Amazon is still offering the M2 Mac Mini with a solid $100 discount, bringing its price to the lowest we’ve ever seen.

The small desktop computer is mighty powerful thanks to the M2 chip. It can handle all the demanding tasks, be it video editing and audio wizarding. M2 Mac Mini isn’t expected to get cheaper than this anytime soon so you might want to snag it right now.

M2 Mac Mini is compact yet powerful

M2 Mac Mini desktop computer, which was launched earlier this year, is available on Amazon with a $100— 17% off its price tag. This is the steepest discount the Apple computer has received to date.

The compact computer features Apple’s last-gen M2 chip. It has 8 CPU cores, 10 GPU cores, and up to 24GB of unified memory. However, the version you’re getting on Amazon comes with 8GB of RAM.

Despite its compact, square-shaped design, measuring just 7.5 x 7.5 inches and weighing a mere 2.5 pounds, the M2 Mac Mini features two Thunderbolt 4 ports and can drive up to three displays with a maximum resolution of 8K.

While Apple has already announced M3 chips, you can’t buy desktop computers equipped with them, at least for now. The Cupertino company will eventually release M3 Mac Mini and Studio but there’s still time before that happens.

The M2 Mac Mini isn’t far from the M3 chips. Of course, there are some performance differences but you won’t be disappointed by the firepower offered by the M2 chips.

