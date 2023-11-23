M2 Mac Mini drops to lowest-ever price in Amazon Black Friday deal

Looking for a new, small desktop computer? Apple’s M2 Mac Mini has hit a rock bottom price on Amazon, meaning that you could save a bundle.

Getting a new computer doesn’t have to mean assembling a whole PC. Sometimes, especially for smaller setups, you will want something a touch smaller to make less of an impact on your desk. Enter Apple’s Mac Mini, a tiny, neat desktop powered by Apple’s M2 silicon.

Article continues after ad

In this Black Friday deal, you can save $100 off of the device’s MSRP for a limited time, making it the lowest-ever price that this tiny premium box of power has ever been. It’s likely that this deal will sell like hotcakes, so be sure to move quickly if you want to secure your own.

Article continues after ad

Apple’s M2 chip is super powerful

I’ve used a MacBook Air, which is equipped with the same chip for the last six months, and it is utterly fantastic. Whether you’re throwing image-editing workloads onto it, video edits, or even just looking for something to crunch the numbers, then the Mac Mini is likely going to be your first port of call. While Apple has announced its M3 chips, the M2 lineup is still pretty powerful.

Article continues after ad

If you’re even looking to game, then you can use Apple’s Game Porting Toolkit in order to make some of your favorite Windows titles run. Just be aware that you’re not going to be maxing out any settings here, however. The system also comes with 8GB of unified memory and 256GB of storage, making it perfect for anyone looking to do a little bit of light computing without breaking the bank.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Having used an M2-based system (I am even typing on it right now), I can say with confidence that this computer can stand the test of time. Just make sure to get more external storage, should you need it.

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.