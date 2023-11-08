M2 MacBook Air gets even cheaper at $250 off before Black Friday

M2 MacBook Air has become a steal deal ahead of Black Friday with a $250 discount off its regular price tag.

Black Friday is still around the corner, but the deals are already pouring in. Apple’s M2 MacBook Air hit a record low price last month, and now the deal has gotten even sweeter with an additional discount.

The M2 MacBook Air is currently on sale for $250 off MSRP making it an excellent choice for those who don’t want to break the bank on the latest M3 MacBooks but still want top-notch performance.

This laptop brings a powerful processor housed within an incredibly thin and lightweight design. We don’t expect any further price drops for the MacBook on Black Friday, so grab this great deal now and avoid the holiday shopping rush.

M2 MacBook Air has become an absolute steal

Apple M2 MacBook normally retails for $1,299 but Amazon has it listed with a neat $250 discount, bringing the price all the way down to just over $1000. This is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen for the laptop so far.

The MacBook Air M2 features a sleek and modern design and MagSafe charging, along with a six-speaker sound system. You get two USB-C/Thunderbolt ports on the laptop with an 18-hour battery life. It is one of the lightest laptops in its category, weighing just over three pounds.

The M2 chip inside the laptop is only slightly slower than the latest M3 and should be handle even the most demanding tasks.

You might also want to check out the M1 Max MacBook Pro, which is available with a gigantic discount. The Apple Watch Ultra has also seen serious price cuts, and so has the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C.

