M1 Max MacBook Pro gets a massive $1100 discount before Black Friday

Apple MacBook Pro with 16.2-inch display and M1 Max chipset is up for sale on B&H with a gigantic $1100 discount.

The M1 Max MacBook Pro was recently discounted on B&H for $1,900, but that deal didn’t last more than a day. If you missed it, the retailer has another sweet offer in store, which lets you save over $1,000 on the M1 Max-powered Apple MacBook Pro.

While Apple has recently unveiled the M3 MacBook Pro lineup, the M1 generation remains a powerful choice for most users. If you’re seeking high-performance computing without breaking the bank, this M1 Max MacBook Pro deal is perfect for you.

M1 Max MacBook Pro is an incredible laptop at this price

Apple

Apple launched the M1 Max MacBook Pro in late 2021. The laptop usually retails at $3,499 for the 1TB 16.2-inch variant. However, B&H is offering an enormous $1100 discount on the laptop, bringing its price down to $2,399.

The MacBook Pro is available in Space Gray and comes with a generous 32GB of RAM. This is an excellent deal, even with Black Friday just around the corner. We’re not sure how long it will last, so if you want to avoid the holiday rush, you might want to act now.

The M1 Max MacBook Pro is a powerhouse, with lots of ports, including an SD card slot. It brings an Industry-leading display with a high refresh-rate HDR display. The laptop is ideal for most users with its decent battery life and top-shelf keyboard.

