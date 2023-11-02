M1 Max MacBook Pro gets gigantic $1900 discount before Black Friday

B&H has the Apple M1 Max MacBook Pro with 2TB storage on sale for $2,199 but you’ll have to hurry as the deal ends today.

Apple has refreshed its MacBook Pro lineup and the new models now feature the powerful M3 silicon. Along with upgrades in the hardware department, the new MacBooks also bring a hefty bump in the price tag. But if you don’t want to entirely drain your wallet and still want a capable laptop, B&H’s M1 Max MacBook Pro deal might be of interest to you.

Article continues after ad

If you act up today, you can bring home a shiny new MacBook Pro, packing the M1 Max chip, 2TB storage, and a 14-inch Liquid Retina display, for just $2,199.

Article continues after ad

M1 Max MacBook Pro is still great and wonderfully priced in new deal

The M1 Max MacBook Pro was launched back in 2021 with a price tag of $4,099. The laptop has everything you need, be it a powerful processor, a bright display, or a decent battery life.

The deal, which is currently live on B&H, offers you the M1 Max MacBook Pro in a Space Gray finish with 2TB SSD storage and 64GB of memory.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

You can get this powerful laptop for $2,199 if you make the purchase today. This is a massive 50 percent discount, and you won’t miss out on much compared to the latest MacBooks with M3 chips.

If you can make do with a slightly slower but capable M1 Max chip, the 2021 MacBook Pro is a perfect choice. It can easily handle your daily tasks and even hold its own when performing demanding tasks like video editing or coding.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The new M3 MacBooks are set to go on sale on November 7, if you’d prefer to wait for a full-priced beast.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.