Save big on Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad in this early Black Friday deal

Looking for a new iPad? There’s now a great deal on the 9th generation 10.2-inch iPad, which cuts the price by $80.

While Black Friday is still around the corner, there are already great deals on your favorite Apple products. The M2 MacBook Air has seen phenomenal price drops lately, and the Watch Ultra has also been discounted. But if an iPad is what you are looking for, this killer deal on Amazon deserves your attention.

Article continues after ad

The 10.2-inch iPad is available for purchase on Amazon for less than $250. That’s a savings of $80, constituting a discount of nearly 25 percent. This 9th generation iPad has stood the test of time, offering a decent battery life and a capable processor. The iPad has never dropped below this price.

Article continues after ad

The iPad doesn’t get cheaper than this

Apple

Amazon has included the 9th gen iPad in its early Black Friday sale. The 10-2-inch iPad has a usual price of $329 but you can snag the tablet for only $249, saving yourself $80. It’s a solid deal if you’re in the market for a portable and reliable device.

Article continues after ad

The iPad has the Apple A13 chip powering it paired with a decent battery that should last a full day. It is also one of the rare breed of Apple devices that features a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Of course, the tablet is not as powerful as the M1 or M2-powered models, but hey, it doesn’t cost an arm and a leg either. It’s a decent choice if you just want a tablet for watching content and doing other regular tasks.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The large Retina display on the iPad is perfect for streaming YouTube videos or watching your favorite Twitch streamers.

Looking for more deals? We’ve got you covered over on Dexerto’s tech section, or, you can see from the wider world of games, movies, and more elsewhere on the site.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.