M2 MacBook Air drops to historic low price before Black Friday

Apple’s M2 MacBook Air has once again dropped to a historic low price before Black Friday. The deal nets you $200 off Apple’s slick laptop.

Looking to pick up a bargain before Black Friday? Apple’s M2-equipped MacBook Air dropped to a record-low price on Prime Day, and now, the deal has come back in this pre-Black Friday scorcher. The M2 MacBook Air offers heaps of power in a slick, modern design that won’t cost the earth.

Apple may have just announced a suite of M3-powered MacBooks, but if you don’t want to spend more on the latest and greatest, then the M2 MacBook Air houses all of the power you need, and the battery life to match. This deal slashes almost 20% off the price of the laptop, meaning that you can save a bundle. We don’t expect the price to crater much further than this on Black Friday, so you can snag this deal without the hassle of the holiday rush.

Can you still game on it?

Apple has been making strides toward creating powerful chips. With games like Resident Evil: Village and more running natively, the company is putting a good effort in for developers with its game porting toolkit. Otherwise, you can use cloud gaming platforms like GeForce Now to play games like Baldur’s Gate 3, which I tested personally, and it ran absolutely flawlessly.

Apple is clearly making moves to capture more of the gaming market ahead of the release of the Vision Pro mixed reality headset, but it remains to be seen whether the company can court more developers to build native versions of their applications in MacOS.

