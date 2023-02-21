Razer Edge vs Logitech G Cloud: Which one should you buy?

With both Logitech and Razer entering the mobile handheld market, we pit the Razer Edge vs the Logitech G Cloud to settle which one you should be paying for.

To put it bluntly, the Razer Edge is leagues ahead of Logitech’s G Cloud handheld in just about every way possible. Despite a difference of only $50 in MSRP, Razer has crafted a handheld that manages to blow out its closest competitor, while offering something distinctly different than Valve’s Steam Deck handheld.

Price

The Logitech G Cloud starts at $349, while the Razer Edge is slightly more expensive, starting at $399 for the Wi-Fi model. But, the additional $50 goes a long way, since the Razer Edge is more powerful, and has much more impressive specifications than the rather underwhelming Logitech G Cloud.

Displays

Razer Edge Logitech G Cloud Screen size 6.8 inches 7 inches Aspect ratio 20:9 16:9 Display technology AMOLED IPS Resolution 2400 x 1800 1920 x 1080 Refresh rate 144Hz 60Hz

While both devices have larger displays, the technology in the Razer Edge is significantly superior. Logitech’s G Cloud has a 16:9 aspect ratio screen, meaning it doesn’t have black bars on the side when using Xbox’s Cloud Gaming service, but it’s a lower quality panel with lower resolution — so it’s not exactly a clear win for Logitech in that respect.

Razer’s gorgeous AMOLED panel allows for colors to pop, and since it’s equipped with a high-resolution panel, you can also natively game with crisp graphics at up to 144Hz. The Logitech G Cloud is much more underwhelming by comparison, only offering an IPS display at a bog-standard 1080p, 60Hz refresh rate.

Design

We much prefer the versatility of the Razer Edge’s design compared to the Logitech G Cloud. The detachable controllers of the Razer Edge allow you to play both mobile and core games in a matter of seconds, while the Logitech G Cloud does not.

The Logitech G Cloud is incredibly comfortable however, but we much prefer how nifty it is to switch between tablet and gaming modes on the Razer Edge, having that option is incredibly powerful, as the Nintendo Switch proves.

The buttons on Razer’s Kishi V2 Pro are some of the highest quality we’ve ever tested. They’re based on the stellar Kishi V2 accessory, which we also enjoyed. The Logitech G Cloud’s buttons are rather mushy and unsatisfactory for a $350 device. However, both devices lack hall-sensing joysticks, meaning they are prone to drift issues after use.

Specifications

Razer Edge Logitech G Cloud SoC Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Screen 6.8-inch AMOLED 7-inch IPS Screen Resolution 2400 x 1800 1920 x 1080 Refresh Rate 144Hz 60Hz RAM 6GB (Wi-Fi), 8GB (5G) 4GB Weight 401g 463g Battery 5000 mAh 6000 mAh OS Android 12 Android 11 Price $399 (Wi-Fi), $599 (5G) $349.99

Considering the Razer Edge and Logitech G Cloud are both devices that are similarly priced, they are worlds apart when it comes to raw specifications. The chipsets alone are vastly different, with the Razer Edge being vastly more powerful, but housing a slightly smaller battery, to its detriment.

Benchmarks

Overall, the Razer Edge is 70% faster than the Logitech G Cloud, based on our testing. The performance differences between the two devices are staggering. We benchmarked each device using GeekBench 6. Owing to its cutting-edge Snapdragon G3X chipset, the Razer Edge once again takes the crown and makes the Snapdragon 720G look more than a little bit embarrassing on Logitech’s part.

CPU Benchmark Scores Razer Edge Logitech G Cloud GeekBench 6 Single Core 1581 744 GeekBench 6 Multi Core 3767 1773

GPU Benchmark Scores Razer Edge Logitech G Cloud OpenCL 3913 1098 Vulkan 4601 495

Front-end experience

Logitech partnered with Tencent to build the front-end experience on the G Cloud, and it’s definitely a well-built bit of software. Our biggest complaint is the fact the ‘handheld mode’ software lacks access to the full Android settings menu — meaning you’re stuck awkwardly switching between their custom interface and the regular Android menus when adjusting things on the device.

We much prefer Razer’s design, which focuses more on using Android’s regular interface while using the Nexus software to enhance it instead of replacing it altogether.

Which one should you buy?

With a difference of only $50 between them, your money is best placed with the Razer Edge. Boasting a wealth of features, cutting-edge hardware, and a better screen, you’re just getting much more for your money with the Razer Edge than you would with the Logitech G Cloud. However, the Logitech G Cloud often goes on sale, while we expect the Razer Edge to sit pretty at $399 for the foreseeable future. Be sure to check out our full Razer Edge review for our thoughts on the device.

