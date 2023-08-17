Lenovo Legion Go: Price, specs, & release date speculation

Looking for all of the details on the rumored Lenovo Legion Go? We’ve assembled all the rumors and details that you need to know, including price, specifications, and release date speculation.

The competition in the handheld gaming console market is heating up. As fans of this portable form factor, we are more than excited. Following the launch of the Asus ROG Ally and Valve’s Steam Deck, another large tech brand is looking to introduce a new competitor.

Article continues after ad

We reported that tech giant Lenovo had shuttered its gaming smartphone business in March 2023. This news didn’t come as a surprise, as Lenovo was not even pushing hard in this segment.

Article continues after ad

However, Lenovo has not entirely shut down the Legion gaming unit. As per reports, Lenovo is venturing into the handheld gaming segment, and its first device might be called Lenovo Legion Go.

So, if you love handheld gaming consoles and are eager to know more about Lonovo’s upcoming portable gaming PC, read on. We’ve scoured the internet to bring everything around Legion Go.

Article continues after ad

Lenovo Legion Go release date speculation

While these are early days, the company has not revealed anything about the potential Lenovo Legion Go release date. From the smartphone side of things, the company is known for its over-the-top marketing and teasers, which means that we might soon get flooded with the leaked marketing materials of Legion Go.

Article continues after ad

That said, we expect that the company might reveal the Legion Go before the end of 2023. If this is true, then the clock is ticking for Lenovo to show off the Legion Go to the public for the first time.

Article continues after ad

Lenovo Legion Go price speculation

We expect the Lenovo Legion Go to be competitive with the Asus ROG Ally and Steam Deck, and hit around the $600-700 mark at launch.

While there is no denying that the competition in this segment is increasing, none of the brands want to do what Valve has done with the Steam Deck, which is to take a loss on every handheld sold.

Article continues after ad

Be it Asus’s ROG Ally or Ayaneo’s efforts, these devices are costly. However, we hope that Lenovo breaks the price barrier and introduces Legion Go at a competitive price offering great value for money.

Article continues after ad

The Ayaneo 2S also boasts good hardware specifications, starts at $999, and goes up to $1599 for the top-end variant. While we have yet to come across rumors about the Lenovo Legion Go’s price, with the specifications we’ve expected, you can assume that the company wants it to go toe-to-toe with the ROG Ally.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Lenovo Legion Go design speculation

Going by the images shared by WindowsReport, the Lenovo Legion Go could be a premium handheld console. It is rumored to have a massive 8-inch bezel-less display to offer an immersive gaming experience.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Overall, the Lenovo Legion Go seems like a cross between the most popular handheld gaming consoles, including the Nintendo Switch, Valve’s Steam Deck, Rog Ally, and a few of Ayaneo’s consoles.

The screen on Legion Go might be removable, leaving a large 8-inch touchscreen and two joy-con-like remote controllers with a Steam Deck-like touchpad. A leaked image reveals that the screen will have a kickstand for tabletop gaming similar to Switch OLED.

While the controllers have the regular input buttons and analog joysticks, we can notice the shoulder triggers and extra back buttons, too. Additionally, we could see a headphone jack, a volume rocker, a couple of USB Type C Ports, and a micro SD card slot.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The massive vent on the back of the display to keep the thermals in check hints at a powerful chipset under the hood. WindowsReport hints that the Legion Go could be powered by AMD’s 7840U, aka Phoenix processor, which also powers Ayaneo 2S.

Interestingly, Legion Go is expected to boot Windows 11 out of the box, which puts it directly against the slew of consoles from Ayaneo and GPD, and the ROG Ally from Asus. The presence of Windows 11 also suggests that the users need to be ready to face issues while operating the console, as Windows is not the ideal operating system for devices with such a form factor.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Aside from competitive pricing, Lenovo’s well-established network for sales and support could play a significant role in the success of Lenovo Legion Go.

Lenovo Legion Go benchmark speculation

Based on the rumors above, Legion Go is shaping up to be a mighty portable gaming console. However, you should not expect earth-shattering performance with AMD’s 7840U under the hood.

As mentioned above, the chipset featured on Ayaneo 2S also clocked 3146 and 1437 in 3Dmark benchmark tests. We can expect almost similar performance against the Z1 Extreme that powers the Asus ROG Ally.