iPhone SE 4 concepts show off new design with one major twist

Apple is reportedly planning a redesign for the iPhone SE 4 and new concept images show how it might look.

The iPhone SE 3 was released last year, and its successor is reportedly in the works with much-needed improvements. The new iPhone SE 4 could finally ditch the iPhone 6-like design and adopt a more modern look, similar to the iPhone 14.

A recent report revealed the iPhone SE 4 will use the same chassis as the iPhone 14 but with only one camera. If you’re wondering what that means, these new concept images will give you a pretty good idea.

Article continues after ad

iPhone SE 4 could debut with a complete makeover

As revealed by the images shared by @concept_central, the iPhone SE 4 could look entirely different from its predecessor. To remind you, last year’s iPhone SE had a design that traces back to 2014’s iPhone 6.

Article continues after ad

While some of you may prefer the classic design, it was far from what modern iPhones look like. The handset had thick bezels and an outdated home button on the front.

This could finally change with the iPhone SE 4, which gives up on the bulky front and adopts an iPhone 14-like notched display. There’s no home button either so you get more screen real estate.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Further, the new SE model is pictured with flat sides and back. You will also see individual volume buttons and a large pill-shaped power button. What’s interesting is that the phone also features the Action Button, which Apple launched with the iPhone 15 series.

Article continues after ad

The major design twist on the back. The iPhone SE 4 continues to feature a single camera setup but the images suggest Apple could adopt a different camera housing. It’s not something you see on newer iPhones.

Article continues after ad

The pill-shaped housing brings back the vibes of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 models but with a modern touch.

New iPhone SE 4 may be a great budget option

Concept Central says the images are based on a recent report from MacRumors, which also suggested that the phone will have a 6.1-inch OLED panel and a 48MP camera. If the early leaks are to be believed, the iPhone SE 4 could become a solid option in the budget segment.

Article continues after ad

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone SE 4 in 2025 and the phone is still in the early development stage. A lot could change before the official so take these leaks with a grain of salt.