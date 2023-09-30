Apple responds to iPhone 15 overheating controversy with iOS 17 updates

Some iPhone 15 users have been reporting issues with their phones overheating, and a bugfix to iOS 17 may be the solution, according to Apple.

The iPhone 15’s launch hasn’t been free of controversy. While many of those who are Apple-faithful were quick to upgrade, some who have hopped on the bandwagon early aren’t happy with everything about the phone.

First was JerryRigEverything pointing out a critical flaw in the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s durability, specifically with its back glass breaking under fairly light duress. And now, with overheating issues being reported by several iPhone 15 users, many early adopters are hoping for a fix.

Apple has admitted that the phone is running “warmer than expected,” though they claim it’s largely related to “increased background activity” related to the phone being set up.

Apple responds to iPhone 15 overheating criticism

iPhone 15 users have been reporting a whole slew of issues related to their phones overheating. From being “almost too hot to touch” to the battery bulging out of the back of the phone due to heat distribution issues, users clearly aren’t having a flawless experience with their iPhone 15.

According to a statement made by Apple to Forbes, fixes for this problem are on the way and should be solved by updates to iOS 17.

“We have identified a few conditions which can cause iPhone to run warmer than expected. The device may feel warmer during the first few days after setting up or restoring the device because of increased background activity,” Apple explained in their statement.

They continued, “We have also found a bug in iOS 17 that is impacting some users and will be addressed in a software update. Another issue involves some recent updates to third-party apps that are causing them to overload the system. We’re working with these app developers on fixes that are in the process of rolling out.”

Additionally, Apple gave a statement to 9to5Mac claiming that the phone’s titanium chassis isn’t the problem and that third-party apps like Uber and Instagram are to blame due to bugs that cause these apps to “overload” the iPhone 15’s CPU.

“Apple stresses that there is no safety risk to iPhone users and that there is no impact to long-term performance. iOS features a robust system to prevent overheating. If interior components get abnormally hot, iOS will protect those components by attempting to regulate their temperature,” Apple claimed in a statement to 9to5Mac.

Ultimately, it remains to be seen whether or not an update to iOS 17 fixes the overheating problem many users are reporting.