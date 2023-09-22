Some iPhone 15’s are bricking during setup, here’s how to fix it

Apple’s iPhone 15 is finally available, and some devices are bricking during setup. Here’s everything we know about what’s causing the issue, as well as how to fix it.

Apple’s iPhone 15 is finally available, with four new devices for customers to pick up and enjoy alongside a new iOS update.

However, some devices are bricking during setup when trying to transfer files from old iPhones.

Here’s everything we know about the issue, as well as how to fix it.

Article continues after ad

iPhone 15 devices are bricking, here’s why

It’s quite common for users to want to transfer files from their old iPhones. The action moves all of your media and apps over with ease and doesn’t interrupt your day.

Article continues after ad

Apple has sent a new software update to all four models and opts for you to install that update before transferring files from an old phone. If you don’t install this update, your phone may get stuck on the Apple logo.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

If you do install the update, you should be able to continue without any issues. You can also download from iCloud or set up your shiny new iPhone 15 as a new device without any trouble.

How to fix bricked iPhone 15

Luckily, if you do decide to skip the update and go on with transferring files directly from another iPhone, it can be fixed.

Article continues after ad

Apple has instructions on how to fix the issue.

Connect your phone to a computer with the included USB-C cable

Press and quickly release the Volume Up button, then do the same for the Volume Down button

Press and hold the side button until the Apple logo appears

Don’t let go until an image of a computer and cable appears

Locate your iPhone 15 in Finder on MacOS, or in iTunes on Windows

Choose Restore when you see the option to Restore or Update

It should then continue as normal through setup.

Article continues after ad

For more iPhone 15 news and other viral tech stories, head over to check out our coverage.