iPhone 15 battery woes allegedly caused by cheaper cells

A Twitter/X tech tipster has posted an extensive breakdown of the batteries in the iPhone 14 and 15 about why they might be weaker than previous phones.

A tech tipster, RGcloudS, has come forward with their own breakdown surrounding the ongoing issues with the iPhone. While customers complain about the iPhone 15 line overheating, there are concerns that the batteries in the latest Apple devices are degrading faster than before.

RGcloudS states that the iPhone 13, 14, and 15 all use a similar battery that has 600 cycles. These types of batteries are usually used in much more powerful products, like power banks or a “portable vacuum cleaner”. As RGcloudS unravels its point, the user states that the iPhone 15 is not a “high performance (100W+) product” and that it isn’t “acceptable” to use this type of battery.

The tipster also claims that Apple has done this to cut costs, but is still introducing more intricate features. This leads to the battery draining faster, but with fewer cycles to charge on before the battery begins to degrade.

As the 600-cycle batteries are usually reserved for products that don’t often require a charge once a day, it’s not an issue. Most phones – according to RGcloudS – use an 800-cycle or even 1200-cycle battery. These devices cut their costs in terms of chips, cameras, and screens, rather than the battery.

Tipster claims Apple is using cheaper batteries in new iPhones

Apple

RGcloudS also links to an alternate replacement battery for the iPhone for comparison, which also uses 600 cycles. However, RGcloudS does point out that they need “multiple sources for perfect reference”, as they claim specs shared by companies rarely include every piece of information.

Other claims made by the tipster surrounding the iPhone’s recent cooling issues include:

“… proper cooling system on a phone barely [costs] $4 just likee Chinese brands, even their low-end phones have bigger cooling than global flagships.”

Apple’s iPhone lineup continues to be the most popular phone on the planet, but you have to ask the question, is the company still putting consumer friendliness at the core of its products?