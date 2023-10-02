Apple’s $17,000 18-karat gold Watch has officially been made obsolete

Apple reportedly has made their “Series 0” Watch obsolete, which includes an 18-Karat gold version that cost $17,000 for users when it launched.

Seven years after Apple decides to quit offering a product for sale, the California based company marks it obsolete in their system.

Items like almost the entire iPod lineup, the first few years worth of iPads, and more have been on the list for some time.

According to a memo shared with MacRumors, the “series 0” watches have been made obsolete, and that includes one that cost users almost as much as a car back when it launched.

Apple makes most expensive Apple Watch obsolete

Released back in 2015, the 18-Karat gold Apple Watch was available for purchase for a whole year after launch.

They never disclosed exactly how many sold before being discontinued, and the Watch quit receiving software updates in 2018 with the launch of Watch OS 5.

According to GQ, celebs like Pharrell, Kanye West, Beyonce, Katy Perry, and Drake were all seen wearing one shortly after they were revealed.

As of September 30, though, those who paid the $17,000 to purchase the Watch back in 2014 officially became the owner of an “obsolete” product.

Apple revealed the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 on September 12, 2023, alongside Watch OS 10 which was released just a week later.

The watches bring a variety of new features to the forefront, including double-tap gestures, brighter screens, and more.

For more Tech news and other viral stories, head over to check out our coverage.