MKBHD warns viewers about this expensive iPad Pro M4 variant

The new iPad Pro models with the M4 chip are now official. If you’re considering getting one, keep in mind YouTuber Marques Brownlee’s advice about avoiding a particular iPad Pro variant.

Apple announced the new iPad Pro models equipped with an OLED display and M4 chip during the Let Loose event on May 7. The new tablets are truly impressive, with better hardware than any other tablet on the market. However, if you are looking to get one, YouTuber Marques Brownlee (MKBHD) suggests avoiding the variant with Nano-texture glass.

Nano-texture glass is the matte version of the iPad Pro, designed to reduce glare. Glare can be a major issue in well-lit settings, where the glossy displays of iPads can act like reflective mirrors.

“I would be very careful about ordering this particular option [iPad Pro with Nano-texture glass] based on what I’ve seen,” said MKBHD in his latest YouTube video. “I can see that it’s definitely better at dealing with reflections than a normal display, which is awesome. But, just like the desktop version, that improvement comes at the expense of a little bit of sharpness and contrast.”

The YouTuber points out that on the Nano-texture display, “the blacks don’t look nearly as black,” while also raising concerns about durability. “I also have to wonder about durability because the Pro Display XDR is very picky about which microfiber cloth you use; you can literally ruin it if you use the wrong one,” mentioned the YouTuber.

For the unaware, some Studio Display, Pro Display XDR, and iMac models ship with Nano-texture glass, and Apple advises cleaning them only using a microfiber cloth that comes out of the box. “Never use any other cloth to clean the nano-texture glass,” Apple specifically mentions on its support website.

Another reason why you should be careful with the Nano-texture variant is the price. The YouTuber rightly points out that the iPad Pro with Nano-texture glass is only available with 1TB or above storage, which starts at a whopping $1899 if you opt for the Wi-Fi plus cellular version.

The OLED iPad Pro models are now purchasable alongside the new iPad Air. You can buy the new iPads from the Apple Store, while availability on Amazon and Best Buy is slated for May 15.