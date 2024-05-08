Lofree Edge review: Low-profile legend

The Lofree Edge is the company’s latest keyboard, which seeks to offer a tight 84-key layout in one of the slimmest form factors we’ve ever seen. But, does it manage to keep up with alternatives?

Low-profile mechanical keyboards are not anything new, with the likes of Logitech and Corsair both offering up alternatives to the bigger, chunkier full-sized switches that many may be used to. Often employed in chiclet-style boards and laptops, low-profile switches could be a good alternative to save some space on your desk, while retaining a buttery and tactile typing experience.

I’ve used the keyboard for several weeks now, and one thing to note is that I am on my second review unit of the Lofree Edge, as the first presented an unusual issue where multiple keys were being registered at once: Lofree assured that this was due to a prerelease board, and will not be present in versions shipped to customers.

Key details

Switch type : Kailh low-profile POM Switch 2.0

: Kailh low-profile POM Switch 2.0 Keycaps : PBT

: PBT Connectivity : USB-C, Bluetooth

: USB-C, Bluetooth Form Factor : 84%

: 84% Lighting : RGB

: RGB Features: Low profile design, carbon fiber design, gasket mounted, carbon fiber stand

Low profile design, carbon fiber design, gasket mounted, carbon fiber stand Price: $249.99

Pros Cons Incredible typing experience Expensive (at MSRP) Compact form factor No hot-swap function Great battery life Unattractive keycap legend

Design

The Lofree Edge is all about its tiny form factor, and after taking the keyboard out of the box, it’s immediately startling just how thin this device really is. At just 5.4mm thin, it’s about as thin as a MacBook Air, with an Apple-level build quality to match.

Dexerto

The underside of the board is encased in a magnesium alloy shell, which is perforated at the bottom, which reveals a subtle Lofree logo, alongside adjustable feet to adjust the typing angle. The bottom edge has a status LED, with the top edge offering a power and connectivity switch, as well as a USB-C port.

Continuing the trend of using high-quality materials, around the top edge, you have a Carbon Fiber material up top. While this is undeniably high-quality, I don’t love the way it looks on the board itself, and a part of that is also the legend on the PBT keycaps.

With a thin font used, alongside a small pop of color, the Lofree Edge’s keycaps look like they belong on a cheap gaming laptop, rather than a high-end low-profile keyboard. But, the switches underneath them are so remarkable, they’ve torn me away from my beloved $800 keyboard since they just feel so good.

Switches & internal build

Dexerto

The Lofree Edge uses what they call the “Kailh POM Switch 2.0” which is actually even lower-profile than a normal low-profile switch, with a total travel of just 2.4mm versus the 2.8mm of a standard low-profile switch. But, you won’t be able to replace them, as they are soldered straight onto the board.

But, they feel excellent to use and are delightfully smooth. Featuring a gasket mount in addition to a silicon pad and foam, the acoustic profile of the board is remarkably high-end.

Features

The Lofree Edge has the ability to connect to other devices via Bluetooth, with remarkable battery life, even with RGB turned on. After around a week of full-time use, I had to finally plug it in, with the 2000mAh battery life going further than the specs might initially make it seem.

Lofree has also promised that a “configurator” software is incoming for the Edge, but we did not have the opportunity to test it out: So, just be warned that if you’re planning on purchasing one for yourself, the software doesn’t seem quite ready yet.

Gaming performance

When it comes to gaming, you don’t want to use the Bluetooth connection of the Edge, and use it wired-only. But, the low-profile nature of the switches don’t mean that it’s not passable for gaming. It doesn’t have features like Rapid Trigger, so those of you looking for an edge in competitive gaming should look elsewhere.

But, it’s more than passable for casual titles like Manor Lords, Civilization, and other titles which might not require the quickest of reactions.

Typing performance

The Lofree Edge is among the best keyboards that we’ve ever tested when it comes to typing, as someone who taps out thousands of words a day, switching away from an Alice layout 65% board that costs $800 is always worrying, but the smoothness and acoustic profile of the Lofree Edge has me considering whether I should switch over to the device full-time.

Dexerto

The compact form factor is undeniably attractive, too, as there are simply no compromises when it comes to the feel of typing on this board, thanks to features like silicone and foam dampening, in addition to gasket mounting. Looking at the switches themselves, they feel pre-lubricated from the factory and allow for a much smoother typing experience than you might be familiar with, beating out the likes of Mountain, Higround, and Corsair. It’s exceptionally good.

Should you buy it?

As of the time of writing, the only way to get the Lofree Edge is from Kickstarter, which comes at a hefty 49% discount, making the Lofree Edge just $129 for early adopters. But, at the standard price of $249, things get a bit more difficult to swallow. The board is undeniably good, but features like its overall keycap design and issues I found with a prerelease board give me pause before outright recommending the board wholesale.

Verdict: 4/5

The Lofree Edge is great, and for someone looking for a lower-profile keyboard, this is the one you should buy, with no questions asked. At its normal MSRP, it’s still worth the hefty wedge of cash you’ll pay, as long as you’re okay with giving up switch customization options and are happy with the board as it is out of the box.