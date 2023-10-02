iPhone 15 passes major durability test after JerryRigEverything’s failed device goes viral

The iPhone 15 Pro Max passed Consumer Reports durability test, including its bend test, just days after YouTuber JerryRigEverything broke the back of his device while testing it.

On September 23, 2023, YouTuber JerryRigEverything uploaded his annual iPhone durability test video where the back glass of the device he was testing shattered.

It prompted a slew of tests from tech influencers on social media, who failed to wind up with the same results as the YouTuber.

Consumer Reports has put the iPhone 15 Pro Max through a series of tests, including a major bend test, and found no issues with the device.

iPhone 15’s durability issues may not be a big deal

On September 30, 2023, Consumer Reports posted a TikTok video revealing what they found during their test of the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

“In response to online complaints about iPhone 15 Pro models breaking easily,” they said. “That’s not what our labs found.”

In the clip, you can see that one passed their standard drop test onto concrete without a scratch, even after 100 drops. Then with their hydraulic press, they put the iPhone 15 Pro under 100+ pounds of pressure in the same way JRE did.

The video quickly went viral, with nearly two million people watching it since it was uploaded.

“Jerry rig everything gets a defect and everyone loses their mind and assumes that’s how all of them are,” one user replied.

Another said: “Either Jerry’s grip strength is insane or he just had bad luck. Also he heated up the phone earlier which could’ve had something to do with it.”

As the second commenter mentioned, Jerrys durability test involved him taking heat to the screen of the device just before he broke the back glass. It could have affected the phone in a way to make it less durable.

For more Tech news and other viral stories, head over to check out our coverage.