Apple AirPods Pro 3 rumor details big upgrades

Apple’s next-gen AirPods Pro could be in for a big upgrade in the noise cancellation department, according to new rumors.

According to reports, Apple will likely introduce two versions of AirPods 4 and the new iPhone 16 series at the September event.

However leaker Kosutami, claims that the AirPods Pro 3 will also likely launch “soon.”

While the leaker didn’t reveal the launch timeline, they mentioned that the new AirPods Pro will be equipped with Digital ANC (Active Noise Cancellation).

While we’re unsure if these flagship wireless earbuds will be released on September 9, Kosutami claims the new ANC tech will be much better than the current AirPods Pro 2.

Traditionally, ANC uses tiny microphones to detect ambient noise. The earbuds then generate sound waves precisely opposite to the detected noise, effectively canceling it before reaching your ear.

The presence of digital ANC suggests that Apple will digitally process the audio using software algorithms to cancel out any unwanted sounds.

Apple had previously said that the AirPods Pro 2 offered an improvement in noise cancellation compared to the original AirPods Pro.

Though we’re not sure what sort of improvement digital ANC will offer over regular ANC, if the rumor is accurate, we may experience another leap in performance.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, in his PowerOn newsletter, has also suggested that Apple is indeed working on new and powerful AirPods Pro 3.

He mentioned that apart from the USB-C charging tech, the AirPods Pro will also will have several health features, including a “hearing test” to determine how well a person can hear. This will be done by playing several tones and sounds to help users screen for hearing issues.

He added that Apple will add: “sensors to the AirPods to determine body temperature via a wearer’s ear canal.” This temperature data is considered more accurate than wrist temperature and will help determine if a person has a cold or other illness.

As the new Apple event looms, one thing is clear, their products that have been neglected, like the iPad Mini could be making an appearance at the Glowtime event, set to be held on September 9.