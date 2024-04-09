Intel Arc Battlemage leak claims new GPUs are coming in late 2024

A new report from Intel insiders suggests that Intel’s next-generation Arc ‘Battlemage’ Xe2 graphics cards are planned for launch before the end of 2024.

Intel has remained steadfastly quiet about its upcoming next-generation GPU, the Intel Arc ‘Battlemage’ Xe2 graphics cards. Despite this, rumors have leaked regarding when you can expect this new generation of GPUs to become available.

The latest leaks have come via Embedded World 2024 (Via WCCFTech), with representatives and industry insiders on the show floor stating that Intel is hoping to release the new GPU in late 2024.

It’s hinted that the target date is around Black Friday 2024, which is set to take place on November 29.

If these rumors are accurate, the Battlemage Xe2 GPUs will be launching almost two years after the release of its predecessor, the Arc Alchemist series, which launched in late October 2022. With this in mind, a November release date seems to match up with what could be expected to be a sensible cadence for new product releases.

Previous leaks have suggested that the Intel Arc Battlemage could see a big performance uplift compared to its predecessors, thanks to double core count per Xe-core as well as a new memory subsystem that might be based on GDDR7. Intel is no doubt hoping these improved specs will attract more buyers.

Intel might face stiff competition, with recent rumors that Nvidia plans to release the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 and RTX 5090 in Q4 of 2024, putting those cards in direct competition with the Intel Arc Battlemage.

Remember, until Intel and Nvidia release official statements, all of these remain unconfirmed rumors.