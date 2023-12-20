Intel Battlemage GPU specs confirmed & they could take on Nvidia & AMD

Intel plans to step up its battle against AMD and Nvidia in the field of graphics cards with the introduction of the Xe2 graphics card architecture.

Most people will recognise the name Intel and PC builders will know them as one of the big two producers of consumer CPUs. In the past couple of years, however, Intel has broadened its scope to include graphics cards, with the introduction of the Intel Arc series of GPUs. Now, 2024 is set to be a three-way GPU battleground as Intel gears up to launch its newest GPU series, the Xe2, codenamed ‘Battlemage’.

A recently revealed roadmap includes confirmation of Intel’s plans to introduce the first of its new Xe2 GPUs in the second quarter of 2024. The first of the chips to be launched featuring the Battlemage micro-architecture will be the BMG-G10, a high-end card that will be joined in the product line-up by the BMG-G10 and BMG-G21. A firm release date for the latter two lower-end cards has not yet been confirmed.

Intel Battlemage specs

The specifications that have been confirmed so far appear to be for the higher-end BMG-G10 GPU and are as follows:

Xe2 HPG Architecture

56 Xe cores

448 XVE (EU)

Each XVE unit comprises 2 shaders

112MB Adamantine cache

16GB 256-bit GDDR6X video memory

Power consumption of up to 225W

Intel

Intel will be facing stiff competition, as credible leaks suggest that Nvidia will be launching the Super refresh of its 40-series of graphics cards in early 2024, which feature some beefy specs for high-end applications. There is no word yet on what Intel’s pricing strategy will be for this new line of GPUs, but with AMD and Nvidia both supposedly planning aggressive pricing for their GPUs, Intel will have to tread carefully to get a foot in the door with consumers.