This UFO catcher PC mod is fit for a real arcade

A Thermaltake PC case has been used to create this stunning custom UFO catcher gaming PC and it actually works.

It wouldn’t be another Computex 2024 without a wild custom PCs. Some of the best and most unique-looking modded PCs debut at the annual tech trade show. Making it a good opportunity for the biggest names and tech to show off the endless possibilities of their PC cases and specialized parts.

Thermaltake is already widely known for its PC parts and colorful PC cases. However, the brand tech giant is showing off one of the most ingenious uses of their cases yet with a usable UFO-catcher custom PC.

Nvidia’s Jacob Freeman was able to catch a glimpse of the stunning custom build, which is not only based on UFO catcher claw machines you’d find at a retro arcade but it can be played too.

As seen in the short clip, the custom PC has controls of a real-life claw machine, that moves the claw inside the rig. The custom PC appears to be built with a Thermaltake case, which is already similar in design to a real-life UFO catcher machine.

While it isn’t packed with cute plushies you’d expect of a real UFO catcher, the custom PC appears to allow Computex attendees to try their best at grabbing a free lanyard. Luckily, the claw mechanism seems to be smart enough to avoid bashing up against the high-powered parts of the rig.

The cool PC builds at Computex 2024 don’t stop there. The Thermaltake booth is swimming in some of the coolest-looking custom PC builds the tech world has to offer, by modders from all across the globe.

PC builds based around characters like Toy Story’s favorite space ranger, Buzz Lightyear were taking center stage.

The Toy Story-themed mod, created by Suchao Prowphong of Suchao Modding and Design, utilizes the Thermaltake 300 Snow PC case. The green section of Buzz’s iconic spacesuit is recreated on the base of the case, down to the integrated red light.

As seen in a video by Paul’s Hardware, the modded PC cleverly utilizes a grey coolant solution, to mix in with the spacesuit colorsheme. All the decals of the Buzz’s suit are faithfully added to the charming custom build.



Computex 2024 may be coming to a close. Yet these outstanding PC mods join the ranks of some of the most ingenious custom builds we’ve laid our eyes on.

