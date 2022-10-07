HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 review: Budget-friendly quality

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at [email protected]

The HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 brings a massive redesign to one of the company’s most popular budget headsets, but is it still worth the purchase?

HyperX has made a name for itself over the last few years with its headsets like the Cloud Alpha and Cloud 2’s which are used by some of the biggest content creators online.

They also provide gamers with high-quality peripherals on a budget, like the newly released Cloud Stinger 2 wired headset.

We’ve been using the HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 for a few weeks now, and we’re ready to tell you why you should consider them when looking at your next headset.

Key Specs

Connectivity: 3.5mm Wired

Frequency response: 10 Hz –28 kHz

Weight: 275g

Compatibility: Anything with a 3.5mm combo jack, or a headphone and mic jack

Features: Flip-to-mute microphone, memory foam earcups, easy access volume controls,

Price: $49.99

Where to buy: Amazon

What’s in the box: Gaming Headset, PC extension cable, Quick Start Guide

Design

Dexerto The HyperX Cloud Stinger 2’s are the fantastic quality.

As soon as you crack open the box, you’re met with a clear plastic shell holding the simplistic headset, but that’s not exactly a bad thing.

Whether it’s the sleek curves of the earcups, the silver HyperX branding, or the crosshatch design that reminds us of carbon fiber, the Cloud Stinger 2’s design really elevates itself above other similarly priced products.

HyperX opted to make the microphone and 3.5mm cable non-detachable, and while we would have liked to at least remove the cable, it’s not the worst design choice we’ve ever seen. The cable is plenty long enough for just about every use case, and the microphone flips up and out of the way without any issue.

The volume dial on the left earcup is a much-welcome feature, and it’s really easy to reach up and adjust your volume compared to having the controls in line with the cable like the HyperX Cloud Alphas.

When it comes to comfort, the HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 is equipped with fairly standard memory foam on the earcups and headband. The light clamping force and memory foam are fantastic for quick game sessions, but once you wear the headset for more than two hours or so they start to be a bit of a pain.

Our only qualm with the design of the headset is the rotating earcups, as we’ve found that they’re a bit looser than we’d prefer, making it a little bit hard to grab and put on your head.

Sound Quality

Dexerto The Cloud Stinger 2 is fitted with memory foam earcups.

The sound quality on the Cloud Stinger 2’s isn’t exactly the most impressive, but considering its price point, they’re definitely better than we expected.

HyperX’s budget headset doesn’t overpower your brain with super heavy bass, while the highs are whole-heartedly enjoyable. We’ve listened to a fair bit of music with them and never felt like we were being let down.

While playing Slime Rancher 2, we were able to hear everything from the various slime sounds to where the latest Plort was dropped around us. We did notice a little bit of distortion when turning the volume up, but it’s not noticeable until you reach eardrum-shattering levels.

There’s no active noise cancellation, though they do offer spatial audio through DTS Headphone:X. At this pricepoint, the features are adequate, and we’d be very surprised for any headset under $50 to come with any form of ANC.

HyperX does include a 2-year activation code for the software, but it would have been much nicer to see something native through their NGENUITY app on Windows.

Microphone Quality

Have you used literally any other headset with a microphone? If so, then you have a general idea of how you’ll sound through the Cloud Stinger 2’s.

We tested them out in Discord voice chat and were told that we didn’t sound distant or distorted, and the noise canceling built into the microphone worked great at removing the sounds of the window fan.

Should you buy it?

If you’re a gamer on a strict budget or just want a quality, no-frills headset, we definitely recommend the HyperX Cloud Stinger 2’s. You’ll be able to quickly move them between your gaming PC, handhelds like the Logitech G Cloud or the Nintendo Switch, and consoles with ease.

8/10

The HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 is a great budget gaming headset, though it’s not going to win any awards for its audio or mic quality, it does the job, and it does it damn well.

