How to install iOS 17.5 public beta

Apple has made the iOS 17.5 beta release public. If you want to access new features before a stable release, here’s how to install iOS 17.5 on your iPhone.

iOS 17.5 is a significant update and brings some features that have never been seen in iOS history. For instance, it will comply with the EU’s DMA regulations, allowing users to download apps from third-party app stores.

The new version also brings protection from tracker stalking as well as some changes in the design. It’s unclear when the stable version of the update will be released.

Here are the steps to install iOS 17.5 beta on your iPhone:

Start by signing up for Apple’s beta program. Go to the Apple Beta Software Program sign-up page. Tap the Sign up button and enter your Apple ID to continue. Once you’re done signing up, open Settings on your iPhone, then tap General. Select Software update. Tap Beta updates and select iOS 17 Public beta. Return to the software update page and you’ll see an option to update to iOS 17.5 Public beta. Tap Update now to install the update instantly or Update tonight to allow iPhone to install update automatically when you are asleep.

It’s always a good idea to create a backup before installing updates. Although the installation process is often smooth on iPhones, you don’t want to lose your data if something goes wrong.

In addition to changes we discussed above, you may also see a color-changing widget for Apple Podcast and a new “Block All Participants” option for group FaceTime calls.