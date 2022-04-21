How to get TenZ’s complete gaming setup: TenZ PC, streaming equipment & more

Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo is one of the most celebrated professional gamers in the world right now. Known for his supreme skill in games like Valorant and Apex Legends, his gaming and streaming equipment make things just that little bit easier for the streamer.

TenZ has become a serious name in the online gaming world, with a huge Twitch stream to boot alongside being, right now, a superstar Valorant player, wanted by the biggest teams in the world.

But what does TenZ use to give him the best chance at obliterating his opponents?

Here’s what TenZ uses in his gaming and streaming setup.

TenZ gaming equipment

Here are the peripherals and equipment TenZ uses:

TenZ’s gaming equipment matches his standing as one of the top FPS players in esports. The Finalmouse Starlight-12 is one of the most sought-after mice created, with a secondhand market value of roughly $500 USD. Paired with an Artisan mousepad and a 360hz monitor from ASUS, his game performance will be nothing short of perfect.

The Xtrfy k4 TKL keyboard features n-key rollover, which allows TenZ to walk in various directions while deploying his ult in Valorant as it allows the keyboard to recognize each keypress as a separate input when they’re pressed at the same time.

TenZ gaming PC specs

Here’s TenZ’s full gaming PC specs:

From his monitor to his graphics card and motherboard, it’s clear that TenZ is a fan of ASUS products.

His PC is built to perfection, with the top-of-the-line Ryzen 9 and RTX 3090 standing out from the crowd to help run Valorant at 360 fps.

TenZ streaming equipment

TenZ uses the following equipment in his streaming setup:

Looking at TenZ’s streaming equipment, you might notice it’s fairly similar to what 17-year-old Fortnite star Clix and other top streamers use. However, TenZ swapped out the ever-popular Rode PSA-1 microphone for the newer Blue Compass, and opted for the GoXLR Mini instead of its more expensive counterpart.

Keeping up with his focus on FPS gameplay, his list includes the ZOWIE Camade mouse bungee, which keeps the cable from getting caught on anything when he has to charge his Starlight-12.

While using the same equipment as TenZ won’t make you as good as him on the server or grant you as many Twitch viewers, it’s a good step towards fully optimizing your setup.

