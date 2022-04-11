How to get NRG Clix’s complete gaming setup: Clix PC, streaming equipment & more

Cody ‘Clix’ Conrod has become one of the most well-known, successful players in Fortnite, as well as a top streamer in his own right. But what equipment does Clix use to stay ahead of the competition?

Whether you’re looking to upgrade your gaming PC or improve your streaming setup, people like Clix are the perfect blueprint.

It’s worth noting that getting the high-end equipment pro players and streamers like Clix use will not come cheap, but with good reason. If you’re looking to take your game to the next level, we’ve compiled a complete list of products he uses, from PC parts to his gaming chair.

Here’s what Clix uses in his gaming and streaming setup.

Clix gaming equipment

Here are the peripherals and equipment Clix uses:

Being one of the top Fortnite players, it’s a no-brainer that Clix uses a 240hz monitor. The high refresh rate allows any game he plays to perform at a silky smooth 240fps. His interest in high-quality products rolls over to the Finalmouse Air58 Ninja, a brand known for exceptional build quality, but also lofty prices.

It’s also not surprising that the Fortnite star uses his own branded keyboard and mousepad. The DT 990 Pro’s are among the most popular headphones for content creators — and won’t stretch the budget too much if you’re not looking for a top-end headset.

Clix gaming PC specs

Here’s Clix’s full gaming PC specs:

In his PC rig, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 stands out as the most sought-after item in the PC building community. He’s got that paired with an incredibly powerful and lightning-fast Intel Core i9-10900k processor, meaning Clix won’t need to upgrade any time in the near future.

The Lian Li PC-011 Dynamic is one of the most commonly used computer cases currently, with the newer PC-011 Evo slowly replacing it.

Clix streaming equipment

Clix uses the following equipment in his streaming setup:

Just like the Lian Li 011 Dynamic Clix is using for his computer, the SM7b, PSA1, and GoXLR are the three most popular items for content creators. The Sm7b is perfect for capturing his voice and eliminating background noise, while the GoXLR gives the mic the proper power to run through his computer.

The most surprising item, however, is the Logitech c920 webcam. In a world where a vast majority of large creators have the latest and greatest mirrorless DSLR cameras plugged into capture cards, Clix regularly entertains almost 20,000 viewers while using a 10-year-old USB webcam — but it certainly does the job well.

If you’re looking to up your game and strengthen your streaming setup, even purchasing just one item from Clix’s rig will definitely be a step in the right direction.

