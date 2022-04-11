How to get NRG Clix’s complete gaming setup: Clix PC, streaming equipment & more

Cody ‘Clix’ Conrod has become one of the most well-known, successful players in Fortnite, as well as a top streamer in his own right. But what equipment does Clix use to stay ahead of the competition?
Whether you’re looking to upgrade your gaming PC or improve your streaming setup, people like Clix are the perfect blueprint.
It’s worth noting that getting the high-end equipment pro players and streamers like Clix use will not come cheap, but with good reason. If you’re looking to take your game to the next level, we’ve compiled a complete list of products he uses, from PC parts to his gaming chair.
Here’s what Clix uses in his gaming and streaming setup.
Clix gaming equipment
Here are the peripherals and equipment Clix uses:
- Alienware AW2518H | Buy in UK / Buy in USA
- Finalmouse Air58 Ninja | Buy in UK / Buy in USA
- Clix X Matrix XXL | Buy in UK / Buy in USA
- Clix X Matrix Cotton Candy | Buy in UK / Buy in USA
- Beyerdynamic DT 990 Pro | Buy in UK / Buy in USA
Being one of the top Fortnite players, it’s a no-brainer that Clix uses a 240hz monitor. The high refresh rate allows any game he plays to perform at a silky smooth 240fps. His interest in high-quality products rolls over to the Finalmouse Air58 Ninja, a brand known for exceptional build quality, but also lofty prices.
It’s also not surprising that the Fortnite star uses his own branded keyboard and mousepad. The DT 990 Pro’s are among the most popular headphones for content creators — and won’t stretch the budget too much if you’re not looking for a top-end headset.
Clix gaming PC specs
Here’s Clix’s full gaming PC specs:
- Intel Core I9-10900K | Buy in UK / Buy in USA
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 | Buy in UK / Buy in USA
- MSI MEG Z490 Godlike | Buy in UK / Buy in USA
- Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB 64GB | Buy in UK / Buy in USA
- Lian Li Pc-O11 Dynamic | Buy in UK / Buy in USA
- Deepcool Castle 360EX | Buy in UK / Buy in USA
- Seagate 4TB Barracuda | Buy in UK / Buy in USA
- Sabrent Rocket 2TB | Buy in UK / Buy in USA
- EVGA Supernova 1000 G5 | Buy in UK / Buy in USA
- 3x Corsair Ql120 RGB Triple Pack | Buy in UK / Buy in USA
In his PC rig, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 stands out as the most sought-after item in the PC building community. He’s got that paired with an incredibly powerful and lightning-fast Intel Core i9-10900k processor, meaning Clix won’t need to upgrade any time in the near future.
The Lian Li PC-011 Dynamic is one of the most commonly used computer cases currently, with the newer PC-011 Evo slowly replacing it.
Clix streaming equipment
Clix uses the following equipment in his streaming setup:
- Shure Sm7b | Buy in UK / Buy in USA
- RODE PSA1 | Buy in UK / Buy in USA
- GoXLR TC-Helicon Vocal Effects Processor (GoXLR) | Buy in UK / Buy in USA
- Logitech C920 | Buy in UK / Buy in USA
- La-Z Boy Office Chair | Buy in UK / Buy in USA
Just like the Lian Li 011 Dynamic Clix is using for his computer, the SM7b, PSA1, and GoXLR are the three most popular items for content creators. The Sm7b is perfect for capturing his voice and eliminating background noise, while the GoXLR gives the mic the proper power to run through his computer.
The most surprising item, however, is the Logitech c920 webcam. In a world where a vast majority of large creators have the latest and greatest mirrorless DSLR cameras plugged into capture cards, Clix regularly entertains almost 20,000 viewers while using a 10-year-old USB webcam — but it certainly does the job well.
If you’re looking to up your game and strengthen your streaming setup, even purchasing just one item from Clix’s rig will definitely be a step in the right direction.
