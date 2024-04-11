How to get Star Wars: Outlaws for free with new Intel 14th gen CPUs

If you are in the market for a new Intel CPU, you can bag a bargain with a free bundled copy of Star Wars Outlaws.

Star Wars fans are anticipating the release of Star Wars Outlaws on August 30, 2024, and publishers Ubisoft have partnered up with Intel to offer a tempting promotion that bundles a free copy of the game with a range of Intel’s products, including Intel’s 14th generation Core processors.

The promotion applies to a range of Intel products, including desktop processors as well as pre-build PCs and laptops that contain the eligible CPUs. A wide variety of retailers are participating in the promotion, including Amazon, Newegg, Microcenter, and CostCo.

Customers who take advantage of the offer will be able to enjoy a Star Wars game starring a scoundrel named Kay Vess who is aiming to make it big in the galactic criminal underworld by pulling off “one of the biggest heists the Outer Rim has ever seen.”

The offer is available in certain selected markets through authorized retailers, with the promotion planned to run until July 31, 2024. Those who redeem the offer before the release date of Star Wars Outlaws will be added to the pre-order list, with the game available from its official launch date. Codes can be redeemed until September 15, 2024.

Where to buy Intel CPU with free Star Wars Outlaws

Details on eligible retailers can be found on the Intel website.

Which CPU models are eligible for the offer?

Certain models of Core i5, i7, and i9 CPUs are eligible for this bundle, including those in pre-built desktop PCs and laptops.