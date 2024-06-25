Counter-Strike 2 June 25 patch notes: Community maps arrive, bug fixes, more

Counter-Strike 2’s June 25 patch notes are here, and with the new update, several community maps have been added to the game alongside various bug fixes.

Ahead of Counter-Strike 2’s 25th anniversary, many fans speculated that a new Operation, which we haven’t seen in years, would finally be coming as the game’s first since its transition to Source 2.

However, the anniversary came and went with no Operation in sight. Now, a week removed from the anniversary, we have gotten an update, but not an Operation.

The new June 25 patch added community maps alongside several bug fixes for key maps. Here is all you need to know about Counter-Strike 2’s June 25 patch.

Counter-Strike 2 June 25 patch notes

Maps

Community Maps

Added community maps Thera and Mills to Competitive, Casual, and Deathmatch map groups

Added community maps Memento and Assembly to the Wingman map pool

Added community map Pool Day to the Arms Race map pool

Nuke

Fixed c4 stuck spots

Ancient

Fixed c4 stuck spots, holes in the world, and non-solids causing problems

Vertigo

Fixed c4 stuck spots and clipping

Anubis

Fixes for grenade collision and clipping

UI

Updated the MVP panel in all game modes

Added all-new animated MVP panels to Premier matches

Added several new MVP conditions and adjusted prior MVP rules

Gameplay

In Competitive Matchmaking, per-map skill groups are now revealed after you earn two wins on a map.

Video Settings

Settings Recommendations

Added a Settings Recommendation popup if your display’s refresh rate is set below its maximum at startup. Using your display’s highest refresh rate is generally recommended.

Added a Settings Recommendation popup if NVIDIA G-Sync support is detected but not enabled at startup. Using G-Sync is generally recommended if your system supports it.

Added a Settings Recommendation popup if NVIDIA G-Sync is enabled but not V-Sync and/or NVIDIA Reflex. It is generally recommended to enable all three settings together when they are available. Note that applying these settings will limit your frame rate to your display’s refresh rate or slightly lower, which is usually the smoothest-looking and lowest input latency settings combination.

Removed “Main Menu Background Scenery” and “Item Inspect Background Scenery” settings from the Video Settings page. These settings are still available on the Main Menu and in the Item Inspect screens respectively.

The “Refresh Rate” setting now shows your display’s current refresh rate in Windowed and Fullscreen Windowed modes.

Removed the “Laptop Power Savings” setting which has never actually been configurable in CS2.

Added a “Frame Pacing” section to the Advanced Video settings page.

Added an “NVIDIA G-Sync” row to the Frame Pacing section which tells you whether or not G-Sync is active with your current display settings. This row may be hidden if you’re using the Vulkan renderer or if you’re not using an NVIDIA graphics card.

Added “Maximum FPS In Game” and “Maximum FPS In Menus” sliders to the Frame Pacing section. These control the fps_max and fps_max_ui convars respectively.

Increased the default “Maximum FPS In Menus” setting from 120 FPS to 200 FPS.