Pixel 8 & Pixel 8 Pro return to all-time-low price in Amazon bargain

Google’s top flagship, Pixel 8 Pro, is available at Amazon with a massive $200 discount. The standard Pixel 8 has also seen a $150 price cut. Both phones have never been cheaper than this, even during Black Friday.

Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are Android phones at their best, with top-notch cameras and displays. But if you need more reasons to get them, Amazon is selling the Pixel 8 duo at a record-low price. The high-end Pixel 8 Pro is $200 off while the vanilla Pixel 8 is discounted by $150.

The new Pixel phones debuted with a new Tensor G3 chip, which promises performance and efficiency improvements. Both devices bring an IP68 dust/water resistant rating. The Pro model also has a larger battery, faster charging support, and a brighter display. We don’t expect the deal to last very long, so you might want to hurry.

Pixel 8 & 8 Pro are unbeatable at the discounted price

Google

Amazon is offering a discount on 128GB trims of both Pixels. The Pixel 8 Pro is available in Bay, Obsidian, and Porcelain colors while the Pixel 8 is offered in Hazel, Obsidian, and Rose.

Google launched the Pixel 8 phones last fall, packing them with the new Tensor G3 chip. The search giant’s homemade processor brings new AI advancements and lets the phone do a lot more than previous generations.

Both phones come with nifty camera tricks up their sleeves, including Best Take, Magic Eraser, Face Unblur, and a lot more. Pixel 8 Pro has three cameras on its rear whereas the Pixel 8 has a dual-camera system. They both get a 50MP primary shooter.

Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are also strong in the display front, with the former packing a 6.2-inch panel and the latter featuring a 6.7-inch screen. They get a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support.

Another highlight of the Pixel 8 duo is the software support. Google has promised seven years of major Android updates with the two phones, which is more than any other major flagship in the market.

