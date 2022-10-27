5 best Xbox Game Pass horror games for Halloween 2022

Carver is a staff writer based in Chicago. He covers all things esports and gaming, with a focus on League of Legends and the FGC. LPL superfan. Contact Carver at [email protected]

For those trying to get in the Halloween spirit on a budget, Xbox Game Pass has some of the best horror titles that are worth checking out. But, among them, five stand out as the absolute best.

‘Tis the season for scary games, and Xbox Game Pass has you covered if you know where to look. While there are a ton of great horror titles out there if you’re willing to spend some cash on them, Game Pass has a very good lineup of spooky games that’ll get you in the Halloween spirit.

Though Game Pass has a ton of games and is constantly updated with new titles, the service has yet to add functionality that allows games of a certain genre to be easily searched or curated. Finding good horror games is easier said than done.

We’ve compiled a list of must-play horror games on Game Pass to save you some time, time you can now spend playing the best horror games that are currently on Game Pass. Games on this list range from having an eerie atmosphere and horror vibes to being downright terrifying. There’s something for everyone here.

All games are available on both Xbox and PC.

The Evil Within 2

Tango Gameworks

The Evil Within 2 is such a standout within its genre that it also made our list of must-play survival horror games across every platform, and for good reason. While the first Evil Within game is also on Game Pass (and worth playing in its own right), its sequel is far superior both in gameplay and in how the scares are delivered.

Where an open-world could take away from the horror aspects of a game if implemented poorly, The Evil Within 2 uses this open structure to great effect. When playing on harder difficulties, staying alive and topped up on resources is a serious challenge while traversing the shattered and constantly shifting landscape in which this game takes place.

The Evil Within 2 is a pretty lengthy adventure filled with horrific abominations, an immensely satisfying sense of progression, and a variety of mind-bending locales. If you’re looking for one of the best survival horror experiences of the last decade, look no further than The Evil Within 2.

Signalis

Rose Engine

At a time where horror games like the Dead Space remake and Resident Evil remakes are dead set on modernizing classic horror games, Signalis is a game that revels in the past. It’s a love letter to the long-gone era of blocky, low-poly PS1 horror games like the original Resident Evil and Silent Hill. Those familiar with Resident Evil’s original tank controls will feel right at home with Signalis.

Cryptic puzzles, immersive sound design, and a retro-future aesthetic akin to the Alien franchise give Signalis an immaculately crafted and deeply unsettling atmosphere despite the game’s simple graphic style. Not to mention, it’s a day 1 Game Pass release that came out on October 27, 2022, just in time for Halloween.

For those who enjoy horror classics in both film and video games, Signalis is a must-play indie gem.

Alien: Isolation

Creative Assembly

Speaking of Alien, the best and most immersive Alien game ever created is also on Game Pass. Despite coming out all the way back in 2014, Alien: Isolation holds up incredibly well in the modern day on both Xbox and PC. For fans of this franchise, there are few better ways to experience it than Alien: Isolation. This game also made our list for best survival horror games alongside The Evil Within 2.

While there are some run-and-hide style games on Game Pass like the Amensia series, Alien: Isolation has a much higher level of interaction.

You eventually gain tools that allow you to fend off whatever threats come your way, but not tools that are powerful enough to stave off that sense of danger and impending doom that comes with getting stalked by a xenomorph. It’s undoubtedly one of, if not the scariest game on Game Pass.

Scorn

Ebb Software

Scorn is a very difficult game to describe in conventional terms, as it feels like it was made to deliver an experience moreso than to be a traditional video game. It’s a very tense, disgusting, grimy horror game with a great deal of puzzles to solve and mysteries to uncover.

The way that the world of Scorn is presented, both from a graphical and artistic standpoint, is near unrivaled in both quality and originality.

With breathtaking art direction, jaw-dropping vistas, and some really gross body horror, Scorn is a very memorable experience for all the right reasons.

Not to mention, Scorn is a fairly short venture that can be completed in around 4-5 hours. With the title being on Game Pass, it’s worth giving a shot.

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Ninja Theory

When it was released, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice was a game that took critics and audiences by surprise. It was a departure from the character action games that developer Ninja Theory was known for, and instead set out to give a deeply personal and harrowing look into the mind of Senua, a celtic warrior suffering from severe psychosis.

Ninja Theory went to great lengths in order to create an accurate depiction of psychosis in-game by working directly with neuroscientists, and the fruits of their labor are unlike any other game. The voice is a constant. Sometimes it helps you and lets you know where enemies are attacking from. Other times, it purposely misleads you and plays tricks on you.

If you’ve got the itch to play a melee action game this Halloween season, Hellblade will scratch that itch while providing a fully realized and immersive horror experience.

These are the absolute best horror experiences you can have on Game Pass right now. Games don’t stay on Game Pass forever, so make sure to play these spooky titles while you still can.

For more game recommendations, Game Pass or otherwise, check out some of our other lists:

5 best VR horror games | 5 best multiplayer horror games | Best indie horror games | 9 best survival horror games | October 2022 Game Pass update