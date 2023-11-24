Get 8 Steam Deck ready games for just $10 at Fanatical this Black Friday

The Steam Deck is wonderful, and filling it with cheap games just makes things even better. For Black Friday, Fanatical is running an indie bundle to do just that.

There’s nothing better than getting some really cheap games. Fanatical is supplying just that with a fun bundle where you can score eight Steam Deck games for just $10 for a limited time.

These bundles that Fanatical run also allow for cheaper options, with 3 for $4.99 and 5 for $6.99. You can get your choice of the following games:

Article continues after ad

Super Catboy (usually $9.99)

Terror of Hemasurus ($12.99)

Pathologic 2 ($34.99)

Garden Story ($19.99)

Moonlighter ($19.99)

Castle on the Coast ($14.99)

Jack Move ($19.99)

Beyond the Long Night ($17.99)

Hero’s Hour ($17.99)

Zombie Army Trilogy ($44.99)

Arise: A Simple Story ($19.99)

Atone: Heart of the Elder Tree ($14.99)

Home Sweet Home: Episode II ($18.99)

Smurfs ($19.99)

Roki ($19.99)

The Tarnishing of Juxtia ($24.99)

All of these games will be great for your Steam Deck, Ayaneo, or Asus ROG Ally. It’s a great way to boost your Steam library with some new titles you wouldn’t usually play.

Article continues after ad

Steam Deck games hit low prices at Fanatical

Games are on sale all over this Black Friday. Fanatical is ramping things up with a full section dedicated to Valve’s handheld. The space is growing and it looks like they know it.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

If you want to pick up some cheap games to play on the go, you don’t have to just limit yourself to the bundle. There are nearly 4000 games on sale for you to choose from.

Article continues after ad

These include newer releases like Resident Evil 4 Remake and Mortal Kombat 1. Be sure to check with ProtonDB for any quirks, but most of the games we’ve seen in the list should run just fine.

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.