FTC orders Razer to pay $1.1 million over “false” RGB face mask claims

The Federal Trade Commission has told Rzaer to refund customers over misleading claims about the effectiveness of its Zephyr face mask.

The Razer Zephyr face mask was originally released in 2021, during the height of the global health crisis. Demands for effective face masks were very high during this period, and Razer aimed to capture part of that market by releasing a face mask that could appeal to those fond of the gamer aesthetic.

The Razer Zephyr debuted as Project Hazel, which was revealed during CES in early 2021. Razer is no stranger to revealing marketing stunts at CES, but the Zephyr face mask actually made it to market, becoming available for users to purchase in late 2021.

According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), Razer did not include the technology to back up its advertising claims.

The FTC has called on Razer to refund over $1 million to consumers due to what the FTC claims is false advertising. The FTC alleges that though the Razer Zephyr mask was advertised as an N95-grade mask, it was not submitted for testing to substantiate these claims.

According to a press release issued by the FTC, the agency wants Razer to pay more than $1.1 million in refunds to those who bought the Zephyr face mask in the USA. The FTC is also asking for Razer to pay a civil penalty of $100,00 for “unsubstantiated health claims about protective health equipment.”

Dexerto reached out to Razer for a comment, and they replied with the following statement:

“We disagree with the FTC’s allegations and did not admit to any wrongdoing as part of the settlement. It was never our intention to mislead anyone, and we chose to settle this matter to avoid the distraction and disruption of litigation and continue our focus on creating great products for gamers. Razer cares deeply about our community and is always looking to deliver technology in new and relevant ways.

The Razer Zephyr was conceived to offer a different and innovative face-covering option for the community. The FTC’s claims against Razer concerned limited portions of some of the statements relating to the Zephyr. More than two years ago, Razer proactively notified customers that the Zephyr was not an N95 mask, stopped sales, and refunded customers.”

With Razer having already discontinued the item, and refunding customers over the N95 claims, it remains to be seen how the FTC will respond in kind.